Serenity Springs Recovery Center Remains Open for Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation During COVID-19

EDGEWATER, Fla., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the course of 2020, COVID-19 has put increasing strain on our healthcare systems, especially with regard to substance recovery services. Social distancing for Coronavirus is necessary to slow the virus, but has made it difficult for people with substance use disorders to maintain their treatment. This is why Serenity Springs Recovery Center is proud to confirm they've kept their doors open throughout the novel Coronavirus outbreak.

Serenity Springs is a private residential cocaine addiction treatment and alcohol rehab facility on Florida's central east coast. Spread across locations in Edgewater and New Smyrna, the facility offers treatments from licensed clinical staff. Serenity Springs uses an intense 12-step-based program to help aid patients' transitions back into home and work life.

Serenity Springs is a top-rated Florida recovery center, with facilities in New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater. As one of the only drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs providing inpatient treatment with a true gender-specific model, their recovery service targets three areas:

Exceptional Care using innovative practices to treat.

Physical Healing at their men's residential program campus with onsite fitness center.

Dedicated Staff, with professional medical, clinical, and professional Substance Abuse

At an early stage, Serenity Springs decided to keep these services open to those seeking recovery. Director of Operations, Justin Pike, spoke about remaining open: "With many of our patients at risk during COVID-19, it was an obvious decision. Serenity Springs is the light at the end of the tunnel for the people who come through our doors, so how could we close those doors when the world is going through such a dark time?"

It's still somewhat unclear what the real intersection between COVID-19 and substance use disorders is, but several things are understood. Compromised health from opioid, methamphetamine, cannabis, or alcohol abuse leads to an increased risk of contracting COVID-19. Once infected, patients are also less likely to recover, contracting more serious complications as a result.

"Inpatient and intensive outpatient program (IOP) facilities are a lifeline for people struggling with addiction," added Pike. "Many support facilities have been forced to slow down, which is understandable, but we're happy to still be here for our patients. Please, if you are in the area and you need assistance, reach out to us. Help is available at Serenity Springs."

The Florida drug rehab center is certified by the Joint Commission and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation. They offer a client-to-staff ratio of 2:1 and a "family-structured" approach to rehabilitation.

For more information, contact Serenity Springs at (386) 423-4540 or via email at [email protected]

