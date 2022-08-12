Sergio Pérez's new book "Dios dentro de mí" is a thought-provoking read that enlightens the mind and fuels the heart with courage, faith, and strength despite adversity.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "Dios dentro de mí" from Page Publishing author Sergio Pérez is a mind-clearing exposition that leads one to see and embrace the grace of God in a life of darkness, terror, and trouble.

Sergio Pérez, a renowned psychotherapist specializing in alternative therapies within quantum medicine and energy management, has completed his new book "Dios dentro de mí": a compelling opus that helps one navigate life throughout the chaos. It's a book that sets a roadmap towards God and veers one away from misdirection and sadness.

Dios dentro de mí: Confesiones de un psicólogo

Pérez shares, "Talking about harassment and physical, psychological and moral abuse is to show one of the expressions of human violence in the world, unfortunately, throughout the history of the world all this continues to happen. Although the world advances, technology awakens with more and more tools to help planet Earth modernize day by day. The only thing that, apparently, is not progressing, is the change of consciousness or the raising of consciousness in human beings, to stop doing this type of harassment or abuse of the most vulnerable and innocent beings on planet Earth.

I remember, since I was a child, that continuous search for God, as I explained to you, from a very young age I sought that direct communication with God, without thinking about everything I had to face in order to realize and reach the conclusion that God is within me. I made the decision to write this book, because when I was at the top, in the media both radio, television and press, achieving an important place as a public figure in the community, people spoke to me and attacked me in a certain way, telling me: 'The way you talk about yourself is very interesting, a nice, positive way, really when you speak we realize, all of us who listen to you, that in reality you have never gone through difficult things, that in your life you have never had shortcomings , who has always been given everything with ease'. Every time I heard his words, all the negative experiences I had had in my life came to my mind, and I told myself: 'one day I will share them in a new book, because with my experiences I could help people who have gone through this type of situation, to face them in a different way, to realize that if we recognize that God is within us, we can make the best of all the negative issues that happen in our lives, we will understand that God in the life gives us opportunities to change our history, change our lives and not remain in the role of victims and with this suffer, make our lives bitter, even reach the brink of suicide'.

It is simple just to realize that God is Me and I am God, since we are part of his supreme energy, like a divine spark."

Published by Page Publishing, Sergio Pérez's book holds a great reminder that God is within us and God will never leave us. Life will always be fueled with challenges and in these instances, one must find the strength and hope to live on, and they can find it in God and around them.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Dios dentro de mí" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

