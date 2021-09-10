Sergio R. Granados is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sergio R. Granados is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Executive for his excellent work in the field of Civil Engineering and Natural Gas.

A respected professional, he has spent 18 years working in the utility industry. Mr. Granados worked as a Project Manager for San Diego Gas & Electric from 2008-2015. He joined NV5 in 2015 as the Gas Transmission & Distribution Manager. He then became the Director of Gas Engineering in 2017, and in 2019, became the Vice President of Gas & Electric Operations. In his current role in 2021, he is the Senior Vice President of NV5.

As the Senior Vice President of NV5, Mr. Granados leads a talented team of Natural Gas Professionals who provide engineering and design services in the United States utility industry. He has successfully founded the NV5 Gas Transmission, Distribution, and Permitting departments. In his daily work, he oversees organizational growth, development of new service lines, market expansion, and financial performance. In his expertise in the field, he often works with groups to provide gas engineering and Project Management solutions to Natural Gas Utilities across the nation and worldwide. He has a wide range of capabilities, from distribution and pipeline projects to new business planning to emergency projects.

He has led the company through recent projects, such as installing energy-efficient systems in HSBC's Hong Kong flagship headquarters. At the American Museum of Natural History in New York, NY, the company redesigned the 77th Street Plaza entrance to include a circular granite planter, inset accent lighting, and a beautiful fountain. In addition, the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington, DC, commissioned the company to ensure that all systems perform at optimal speeds with efficiency and cost-effective measures. NV5 is currently working on several multi-year projects throughout Asia.

To achieve his remarkable career, Mr. Granados attended the Universidad Autónoma de Baja California, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 2000. In order to stay up-to-date in the field, he retains associations with the Project Management Institute.

Mr. Granados has previously written article posts for nv5.com, "When Outsourcing Distribution Work Makes Sense: Bridging the Knowledge Gap," in 2018. In the article, he discusses the difficulties that his industry faces when hiring and training new employees, and issues with generation gaps. Mr. Granados says that younger employees have fresh schooling but limited career experience, but that older employees have experience but may be resistant to change, or lured to other jobs. As a natural leader, he became a conduit between the two groups, and has joined NV5 to help address some of these issues in skill-gap for high-performing projects.

In the future, he looks forward to expanding his network, empowering his employees, and becoming an officer.

In his spare time, Mr. Granados enjoys fishing, golfing, and spending time with his two children, ages 10 and 11.

For more information, visit https://www.nv5.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

