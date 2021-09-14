SERHANT. Opens Real Estate Office of the Future in New York City

A first-of-its-kind real estate office, SERHANT. House NYC was created to be a workplace, a gathering space, a social club for agents, clients, influencers, friends, and a place to create and inspire. SERHANT. House NYC has been designed to elicit creativity, encourage flexibility and bring together modern and collaborative spaces to accommodate the many divisions within the company.

"We're building the real estate brokerage of the future which includes an innovative workspace that caters to our vision," said Ryan Serhant, founder and CEO of SERHANT. "SERHANT. House NYC, and all future Houses as we expand, offers an inviting, home-like setting for our agents, staff, and clients where they can conduct business, host meetings, create content, and network. The way we work drastically changed in the past year, but real estate is still about selling something tangible and I'm proud of the office space we've created to reflect that."

SERHANT. House NYC comes at a time when the workplace experience is constantly in flux. The space was designed during the pandemic in partnership with award-winning firm INC Architecture & Design , an open source, multidisciplinary, architecture and design studio, with experience in a wide range of project types specializing in the integration of the design disciplines. Part clubhouse, part lifestyle loft, and part creative studio, it was inspired by the future of work and spans 15,000 square-feet across four floors featuring a full-service film studio, podcast studio, client lounge, high-tech conference rooms, coworking-style space for agents, phone booths for individual work and meetings, and high-end finishes throughout, including Herman Miller and Design Within Reach (DWR) furniture and decor, and speakers from luxury Danish audio brand Bang & Olufsen .

INC drew inspiration from elevated Victorian clubhouses, highlighting sophistication with rich leathers and cool tones, and from the modern and artistic SoHo neighborhood in which it is situated. The bold colors and sculptural furniture pay homage to the neighborhood's historically thriving art gallery scene. The palette and the exciting signature features of the design create a space that is young, sophisticated, and creative, yet restrained. SERHANT. House NYC also brings the "CEO corner office" into the 21st century, outfitting it to function as a live-stream, broadcast center for Ryan Serhant. Also home to SERHANT. Ventures, the firm's education arm, SERHANT. House NYC offers event space for in-person training and seminars.

"To design this unique space, we took a residential approach to create an environment where agents and clients alike can feel at home," said Adam Rolston, creative and managing director, partner at INC. "The design mixes contrasting elements to create an energy and experience to meet each moment inside the space. Whether a broker is hosting a client meeting or the creative team is filming an ad for a new development in the studio, SERHANT. House NYC is playful and dynamic, professional and welcoming, allowing the company's headquarters to live up to its progressive mission and vision."

This modern workspace was created in partnership with some of the world's leading brands in residential and commercial real estate:

INC Architecture and Design - The entire design of SERHANT. House NYC was conceptualized and brought to life by the firm's brilliant designers and architects.

- The entire design of SERHANT. House NYC was conceptualized and brought to life by the firm's brilliant designers and architects. Bang & Olufsen - The premium electronics brand has outfitted conference rooms, meeting spaces, and common areas with a range of cutting-edge speakers and televisions to complement the design, including the Beosound Shape, a customizable, wall-mounted sound system that absorbs noise and appears as a decorative art piece when not in use, the Beovision Eclipse and Beovision Harmony state-of-the-art televisions, and a selection of premium speakers throughout the office.

- The premium electronics brand has outfitted conference rooms, meeting spaces, and common areas with a range of cutting-edge speakers and televisions to complement the design, including the Beosound Shape, a customizable, wall-mounted sound system that absorbs noise and appears as a decorative art piece when not in use, the Beovision Eclipse and Beovision Harmony state-of-the-art televisions, and a selection of premium speakers throughout the office. Design Within Reach (DWR) and Herman Miller - The innovative workstations at SERHANT. House NYC were provided by global design leader Herman Miller . In addition, DWR, the largest multi-brand retailer of modern design, provided a selection of dynamic and refined furniture and decor that incorporates a mix of design periods, materials and colors to enhance the space's aesthetic, including the second floor loft, the executive office and the reception area.

- The innovative workstations at SERHANT. House NYC were provided by global design leader . In addition, DWR, the largest multi-brand retailer of modern design, provided a selection of dynamic and refined furniture and decor that incorporates a mix of design periods, materials and colors to enhance the space's aesthetic, including the second floor loft, the executive office and the reception area. Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove - The kitchen spaces feature luxury appliances provided by the refrigeration, cooking and dishwashing experts at Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove.

- The kitchen spaces feature luxury appliances provided by the refrigeration, cooking and dishwashing experts at Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove. IRP DESIGNS and Compac The Surface Company - Designed for gathering, the kitchen areas are beautifully finished by IRP DESIGNS with its kitchen line Culnova, and Compac The Surface Company for the quartz countertops.

- Designed for gathering, the kitchen areas are beautifully finished by IRP DESIGNS with its kitchen line Culnova, and Compac The Surface Company for the quartz countertops. Advisors + Consultants - The long-term solution-based service provided support through the concept development and creation process for the office space, including, with execution partners JCDP and Solvera, the giant 10-foot "S" sculpture, representing the brand's iconic symbol, in the entryway.

Founded in September 2020, SERHANT. has grown to more than 55 agents and over 30 full-time employees; it is pleased to welcome its 85-person company into this new headquarters space in time to celebrate the anniversary. SERHANT. was built to serve the marketplace of tomorrow and designed to amplify the success of others — agents, employees, developers, and clients.

About SERHANT.:

SERHANT. is the first real estate brokerage designed and reimagined for the marketplace of tomorrow. It grew from the #1 ranked sales team in New York City into a full-service firm that is revolutionizing the traditional real estate model. The company is a multidimensional firm, made up of the SERHANT. Brokerage, which includes SERHANT. Signature. and SERHANT. New Development; it also includes multiple, complementary divisions designed to fuel sales, offer customer solutions and keep the company at the forefront of innovation for the real estate industry: SERHANT. Studios and SERHANT. Ventures. SERHANT. is powered by proprietary, internally developed technologies and marketing capabilities, ADX and ID Lab. The company sits at the intersection of technology, media, entertainment and education with a commitment to amplify success for its business, agents, employees, developers, buyer and seller clients, global course members, and the real estate industry as a whole. Learn more at https://www.serhant.com/

SOURCE SERHANT.