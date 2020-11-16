Serial 1, Powered By Harley-Davidson, Unveils Debut Ebicycle Details
See Product Photos, Specs, Pricing and How to Pre-Order in Advance of Spring 2021 Product Launches in the United States and Germany
Nov 16, 2020, 09:03 ET
MILWAUKEE, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial 1 Cycle Company, a dedicated eBicycle brand formed with iconic American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson, Inc., today unveiled the much-anticipated details of its first portfolio of eBicycles.
Pre-ordering opens today for Serial 1 eBicycles, slated to begin deliveries in the United States and Germany in early Spring 2021.
Serial 1's debut line-up spans four pedal-assist eBicycles that fall into the City (/CTY) category, targeting urban commuters and casual recreational cyclists. The products, which offer 250W of power and electric assistance up to 20 mph (MOSH/CTY, RUSH/CTY, and RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU) or 28 mph (RUSH/CTY SPEED), include:
- MOSH/CTY: 529Wh Battery | 35-105 Mile Range | $3,399 | €3,499
- RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU: 529 Wh Battery | 30-90 Mile Range | $4,399 | €4,599
- RUSH/CTY: 706Wh Battery | 35-115 Miles Range | $4,499 | €4,699
- RUSH/CTY SPEED: 706Wh Battery | 25-115 Mile Range | $4,999 | €5,199
Free shipping will be offered to all pre-order customers in the contiguous 48 states.
"From the agile MOSH/CTY, the ultimate urban playbike, to our fully capable RUSH/CTY models, which deliver three tiers of premium features, Serial 1 brings Harley-Davidson's world-class product development capabilities to modern commuters and recreational cyclists," says Aaron Frank, Brand Director for Serial 1 Cycle Company.
Guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology in the world, the line-up boasts a range of features including:
- Light and strong hydroformed aluminum frame
- Sleek, integrated batteries
- Brose mid-mounted motors
- Quiet and maintenance-free Gates Carbon Drive belts
- Enviolo AUTOMATiQ intelligent automatic transmission (select models)
- Integrated LED lighting
- Intelligent sizing
- Dedicated mobile app integration, digital display and datacenter
- Four ride modes ranging from gentle to substantial assistance
Serial 1 eBicycles are now available for pre-order on Serial1.com and via select Harley-Davidson dealerships.
Serial 1 eBicycles are designed in Milwaukee, and take their name from "Serial Number One," the nickname for the oldest known Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
For additional information, photos and specs, download Serial 1's press kit.
About Serial 1 Cycle Company
Serial 1 Cycle Company, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, offers premium eBicycles that are guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology available, to create the easiest and most intuitive way to experience the fun, freedom, and instant adventure of riding a pedal-assist electric bicycle. Serial 1 eBicycles let riders move where they want, when they want, with the maximum sensation of independence, autonomy and personal accomplishment. Find out more by visiting www.serial1.com.
