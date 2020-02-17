Serial Device Server Market Report 2026 - Challenges and Opportunity Worldwide; Key Players Profiled: Moxa, Advantech, 3onedata, OMEGA, Westermo, Perle, & UTEK | Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial device server market size is expected to witness an upsurge in the growth rate during the forecast period with an anticipation to bypass 321.16 M USD by 2022. Several asynchronous serial interfaces such as RS-232, RS-485, Profibus, CANbus and LonWorks are deployed to enable a connected network between various types of devices such as meters, PLCs, card readers and sensors. RS-232, RS-422 and RS-485 are the most widely used across industry.

Serial device server enables the data transformation from the RS-232 to a suitable TCP/IP network that is much identical the transformation between Ethernet interfaces and serial devices. To perform this activity, a standalone device with a CPU and an embedded operating system is much relevant to run on its own operating system and simultaneously on TCP/IP stack. It is well equipped with hardware interfaces such as RS-422, RS-485 and RS-232 ports. The device server can process and transfer data between Ethernet and serial interfaces to conduct pre-defined tasks. For instance, the device server operation mode includes factory automation, data acquisition, medical automation and security/entrance control.

Commercially, Ethernet has been pivotal of digital communications in the IT sector for a long time and with the rise in automation, it is expected to follow the trend. Moreover, the industry is strongly driven by growing importance of Ethernet in the server technology wherein many insiders believe that it will be capable of controlling device levels. Therefore, high adoption of Ethernet technology proves pivotal in the development of serial device server market. Serial device server products are used in various fields owing to high degree capability of legacy serial devices which in turn creates opportunities for market development. However, complexity and installation costs tend to hinder ongoing developments.

Download PDF to know more details about "Global Serial Device Server Market" Report 2026.

By product, the market of serial device server can be segmented as 1-port, 2-port, 4-port, 8-port, 16-port, and others. 16-port serial device servers are likely to gain a high momentum throughout the forecast span attributing to advanced features and capability to deliver in complex environments.

By end-user, the serial device serve market can be segmented as attendance system, access control systems, POS systems and others. POS systems have gained a high momentum throughout the forecast period owing to rise in trend of digital payment and online transactions. Attendance systems such as biometric and MIS have gained a huge significance in the forecast scenario owing to automation trends and digitalization.

By region, the serial device server industry can be segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Asia Pacific maintains a dominant position in the global scenario as Japan and Taiwan possess a high share in global technology. Existing IT infrastructure and demand for a robust network bandwidth with a high quality digital ambience is contributing in the regional development. North America is anticipated to impart a huge significance on the global market attributing to prominence of connected devices and development of network infrastructure.

Some of the key players in the serial device server market are Atop Technologies Inc., Advantech, Siemens Industrial Communication, Chiyu Technology, Comtrol Corporation, OMEGA, Digi International, Perle, Kyland, EtherWAN Systems, Korenix Technology, ORing Industrial Networking Corporation, Silex Technology America Inc., and UTEK.

In this report, the global revenue of Serial Device Server market was valued at 252.60 M USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 321.16 M USD in 2022. In the future five years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 3.49%.

A serial port server, also called a serial server or port redirector, is a device that transfers data between a computer serial port (COM port) and an Ethernet local area network (LAN). This makes it possible to use Ethernet in place of serial cables, minimizing workstation clutter and also allowing serial devices to be placed far away from the computers with which they are used.

Nowadays, there are many types of Serial Device Server, including 1-port Serial Device Server, 2-port Serial Device Server, 4-port Serial Device Server, 8-port Serial Device Server, 16-port Serial Device Server, etc. And 1-port Serial Device Server is the main type for Serial Device Server, and the 1-port Serial Device Server reached a sales volume of approximately 1023.96 K Unit in 2016, with 40.25% of global sales revenue.

Serial Device Server can be used for Access Control Systems, Attendance System, POS Systems and Others. The most proportion of Serial Device Server was Access Control Systems, and the sales proportion was about 47.5% in 2016.

Taiwan has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Serial Device Server market, while the Chinese Mainland was the second sales volume market for Serial Device Server in 2016.

In the industry, Moxa profited most in 2016 and recent years, while Digi International and Advantech ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them was about 17.1%, 14.2% and 6.2% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Access 114 page research report with TOC on "Global Serial Device Server Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-serial-device-server-sales-market

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Serial Device Server for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

China



USA



Europe



Japan



Korea



India



Southeast Asia



South America

Global Serial Device Server market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Serial Device Server sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Moxa



Digi International



Advantech



Siemens Industrial Communication



Comtrol Corporation



3onedata



OMEGA



Westermo



Atop Technologies Inc.



Kyland



Perle



EtherWAN Systems



Korenix Technology



Sealevel Systems



ORing Industrial Networking Corp.



Chiyu Technology



Tibbo Technology Inc.



Silex Technology America, Inc.



Sena Technologies



UTEK

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

1-port Serial Device Server



2-port Serial Device Server



4-port Serial Device Server



8-port Serial Device Server



16-port Serial Device Server



Others (32-port Serial Device Server, etc.)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Serial Device Server for each application, including

Access Control Systems



Attendance System



POS Systems



Others

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

Blog: https://radiantinsightsinc.blogspot.com/

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.