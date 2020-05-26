Serial Entrepreneur & E-commerce Expert Norman Farrar Launches New Business Venture

VAUGHAN, Ontario, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned entrepreneur and Amazon FBA coach, Norman Farrar, is pleased to announce the launch of his latest venture — normanfarrar.com. Well known in the Amazon community by the moniker "The Beard Guy", Norman Farrar can now be booked for his consulting services and speaking engagements through this website.

Having built his first e-commerce website in the mid-90s, Norman Farrar is an industry veteran with extensive knowledge of product sourcing, specialty packaging, brand building, social media, and content marketing. His mission now is to help entrepreneurs at all levels learn how to run a successful business from his experiences.

According to Farrar, "After launching and investing in multiple companies over the years, the one thing I know for sure is that failure is inevitable in entrepreneurship. Therefore, your ability to understand and evaluate the risks associated with running a company is critical, which can be hard for all business people, no matter if it's your first business or your 50th. That's why I have made it my mission to use all the wisdom and insights I have gained through my years of experience to help business owners develop a strong support network that can enable them to achieve their highest potential — to be the best they can be."

Farrar works closely with Amazon and other e-commerce sellers via his exclusive mastermind group, AMZ and Beyond, where he offers one-on-one mentoring sessions and exclusive insights on the latest updates in online retail.

Oliver Saylor, an Amazon seller who has worked with Farrar, has this to say, "Working with The Beard Guy, aka Norman, has been a true pleasure since day one. Norman has a deep knowledge of e-commerce and has an extensive network of skilled people in so many different areas of the business. The marketing strategies that he comes up with are crucial. Here is a guy who knows his stuff and who truly cares."

A prolific speaker, Farrar's talks have been featured in several Amazon conferences such as SellerCon, Seller Growth Summit, and ScaleforEtail. He has also created multiple courses that help people learn more about online brand building, all found on Amazing.com.

About Norman Farrar

Norman Farrar is a serial entrepreneur who provides online marketing and managed e-commerce solutions for brands. He has worked with Fortune 500 companies, such as Coca-Cola, Mercedes-Benz and 20th Century Fox. Since the early 1990s, Farrar has focused on helping entrepreneurs optimize their operations and unlock their business's potential.

