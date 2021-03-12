Serial Entrepreneur and Marine Corps Veteran Neal Conlon pivots into masculinity coaching during Covid

Conlon says he brings his years of spiritual experience, military service and his "scrappy resilience" to build an accountability platform for men. The platform is a support system for men with online coaching that includes accountability groups, online courses, retreats and business coaching.

"Some of our greatest growth moments as a society have been in moments of discomfort…that's where we learn and that's where we grow," says Conlon. He says Press Forward has been impactful for men and women. He says, "the way for me to best serve and support women is to educate the men."

The men using the platform can discuss business and personal challenges. It has also built a much-needed sense of community for these men.

The platform's goal is an "intent to change." Conlon says with traditional gender, diversity, and preference roles changing so quickly, it's important to empower them and it's also important that we do not leave men behind. When men are not sure where they fit in or don't meet those expectations they struggle. The brand empowers men to be open to change and is a support system for men globally.

The platform is built on the three pillars of Accountability, Integrity, and Habits. Conlon believes the same ideals translate to the business world and through his business coaching. "My goal is to make men better men, so that men can be better educated, so they can empower everyone around them."

His in-person outdoor retreat program is a 3-day immersive experience that hosts 15 men once a month.

Conlon feels having a solid support system is the true key to thriving. "We all go through the same challenges and the same struggles just in our own way."

Visit nealconlon.com for more information.

Pressful Interview: Neal Conlon CEO of Press Forward - YouTube

Media Contact:

Pressful - Andrea Jacquin

[email protected]

415-741-5111

SOURCE Press Forward