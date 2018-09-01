Serial Millennial Entrepreneur Goes Big on Lip Balm

BOSTON, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After just one year, Moroccan Magic, the most buzzworthy lip balm of 2018, has gone from startup to elbowing out the competition in national drugstore chains CVS and now at Walgreens. The well rounded lip line which includes balms, salves and scrubs will arrive in Walgreens on September 1st, 2018. Touted as "the best new drugstore lip balm," by Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder of Apple, Moroccan Magic is not only poised to be on everyone's lips this winter, it's the only woman & minority owned, cruelty free and USDA organic small brand on shelves.





Founded by Kristina Tsipouras, a 33-year old serial entrepreneur and Massachusetts native who launched her first company at the age of 25, Moroccan Magic claims to be the "smoothest balm ever" thanks to its blend of 100% organic argan + essential oils.





"Essential oils are certainly having a moment right now and I really worked to get these healing oils to combine with organic argan to deliver a balm that feels special the second it's applied. I wanted to bring a more modern, sophisticated lip balm without chemicals to consumers who were evidently ready for something new. This wasn't anything like the other balms that have been on the market for ages," explains Kristina.





The Moroccan Magic line of lip balms are available in Rose, Peppermint Eucalyptus, Lemon Thyme and Coconut Almond. The lip scrub and lip salve are available in Rose and Coconut Almond.. A variety pack of three and a gift satchel with all 5 is also available. With black sleek packaging, logo and font, it's certainly a lip balm that visually speaks to the social media generation.





"I'm so thrilled to see someone like Kristina achieving success in the manner she has so far. She's tenacious. When that girl gets an idea it goes right to execution mode. She's got hustle and she is incredibly committed to mentorship and mobilizing women to get in front of the right people to make their ideas a reality too," says Melanie Whelan, CEO of SoulCycle.





Kristina's most recent success is in her brand of beauty products, Moroccan Magic. She and her brands have been featured in USA Today, Forbes, The Boston Globe, and many other high-profile publications.





For more on the brand please visit www.moroccanmagicbeauty.com





