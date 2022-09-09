Series of 35 Short-Form Videos Exploring Every Article and Amendment of the U.S. Constitution Launches for Constitution Day

With the Support of Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin, "The Constitution EXPLAINED" gives middle and high school teachers a new, no-cost tool to educate students about the U.S. Constitution with modern context and relevance.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading civic education providers iCivics and the Center for Civic Education today announced the release of a new short-form video series to educate middle and high school students about the U.S. Constitution using a medium that teachers are finding incredibly effective and engaging in the post-pandemic classroom.

"The Constitution EXPLAINED" is a series of 35 brief and engaging videos created by the Center for Civic Education and iCivics to educate middle and high school students about the U.S. Constitution using a medium that teachers are finding incredibly effective and engaging in the post-pandemic classroom. The free series can be found online here: https://civiced.org/constitution-explained. In this still image from "Votes for All Men," a video from the 35-part "The Constitution EXPLAINED" series from iCivics and the Center for Civic Education, President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The entire series can be found online here: https://civiced.org/constitution-explained.

Funded by Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin, "The Constitution EXPLAINED" will be available for free in the lead-up to Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, when public schools commemorate the Sept. 17 signing of the U.S. Constitution and reflect on the rights and responsibilities enshrined in this seminal document.

The video series was created in collaboration with noted constitutional scholar Linda R. Monk, author of The Words We Live By: Your Annotated Guide to the Constitution, and produced by Makematic. The 35 short videos dig deep into the U.S. Constitution by exploring every article and amendment in straightforward and easily digestible 2- to 4-minute segments that provide both context and modern relevance.

The information-packed animated videos provide a new approach to teaching the U.S. Constitution with maximum flexibility for multiple audiences, differentiating them from existing long-form explainer videos and publications. The videos are geared toward middle and high school students and can also be used by the general population as an engaging refresher on one of the country's foundational documents.

A preview of the videos can be found on the iCivics website at https://l.icivics.org/constitution-explained-video-series/ and the Center for Civic Education's website at https://civiced.org/constitution-explained .

"iCivics and the Center for Civic Education have created these videos to meet teachers where they are right now," said Julie Silverbrook, Senior Director of Partnerships and Constitutional Scholar in Residence at iCivics. " Research shows that short videos are an incredibly effective tool, as they hold student attention from start to finish and can be a compelling entryway into teaching even complicated subjects. We know this will be an invaluable tool for educators across the country, as well as for adults and families who are looking for a fun and engaging way to learn more about the text and history of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights."

"I'm incredibly excited about the launch of 'The Constitution EXPLAINED,'" said Christopher R. Riano, President of the Center for Civic Education. "This collaborative effort shows what is possible when organizations work together, and has produced a rich collection of resources that can be used by students of all ages. We've made a special effort to tell the story of American constitutional democracy in an intellectually and visually engaging way and are very proud of the result."

The video series is already generating anticipation among teachers, who are looking for new tools to educate students about the U.S. Constitution.

"I'm really excited about this collaboration between iCivics and the Center for Civic Education," said Katie Boland, an AP Government and We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution teacher in Trumbull, Connecticut. "These quick videos will enable teachers to bring experts in the field into our classroom and allow us to explore different topics related to the Constitution in a nonpartisan manner. It'll be an invaluable resource to all civics teachers and also citizens to watch and learn about our government." Katie is also a member of the iCivics Educator Network.

The series will officially launch at a virtual event with Monk, Riano and Silverbrook on Sept. 12, 2022, at 7 PM ET . Participants will learn how they can implement the series in their upper elementary, middle and high school classrooms around Constitution Day and Citizenship Day and throughout the year. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Register for the virtual launch event .

For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

About iCivics

iCivics was founded in 2009 by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor to transform civic education and rebuild civic strength through digital games and lesson plans. iCivics is the country's largest provider of civic education content and is currently used by up to 145,000 educators and 9 million students annually. All of its games are free, nonpartisan and available online at icivics.org.

About Center for Civic Education

The Center for Civic Education has long been recognized as a leader in providing civic education to K–12 students and adults, with its research-based curricula reaching more than 42 million students and 440,000 educators in the United States and in more than 80 countries since 1965.

Media Contact:

Mark Gage

805-794-7650

[email protected]

SOURCE Center for Civic Education; iCivics