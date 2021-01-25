SeriousFun Children's Network Names Sandra O. Hijikata As New Chief Development Officer

"I have long admired the mission of SeriousFun Children's Network and I am excited to be joining an organization that is so dedicated to providing life-changing experiences for children with serious illnesses," said Sandra O. Hijikata, Chief Development Officer of SeriousFun Children's Network. "I am inspired by the impact that the Network has had on so many campers, families, and volunteers over the years, and even more so by how they have carried out their mission during the recent pandemic which further isolated children and families from their communities of support. I'm eager to continue this work alongside my new colleagues and our camps and programs around the globe."

During her tenure at JDRF International, Hijikata was responsible for the Foundation's development and field implementation functions, covering all revenue streams with a revenue responsibility of $225M. Prior to JDRF International, Hijikata served as Chief Revenue Officer at March of Dimes Foundation, where she spearheaded the Foundation's revenue generation activities including the annual March for Babies Mother's March.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sandra to the SeriousFun team," said Blake Maher, CEO of SeriousFun Children's Network. "Her impressive experience driving revenue and support for so many worthy causes on behalf of children and families fits seamlessly with our mission and organization. We look forward to working with Sandra as we continue to focus on providing unparalleled camp, community, and virtual experiences to children with serious illnesses and their families."

Hijikata received her MS from New England College with a concentration in Non-Profit Management and received her BA in Music and Education from Hamline University.

About SeriousFun Children's Network

SeriousFun Children's Network is a growing global community of 30 camps and programs serving children with serious illnesses and their families, always free of charge. Following the founding of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp by Paul Newman in 1988, he and other like-hearted individuals opened similar camps around the world, ultimately joining together to form SeriousFun Children's Network. Thanks to a shared vision and collective contributions, the Network has evolved to become the leader in the field of medical specialty camps, delivering more than 1.3 million life-changing experiences to children and families from more than 50 countries. Each member camp is an independent, not-for-profit organization dependent upon private funding to serve all children at no cost to their families. To learn more about SeriousFun, visit www.seriousfun.org.

