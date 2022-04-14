SeroVital® and SeroVital Beauty™ products now available at bloomingdales.com

SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeroVital®, the brand known for cutting-edge research, clinically validated ingredients, and category-defining formulas for women, is bringing a curated collection of products to Bloomingdale's. The company will be offering both anti-aging supplements and skincare products to Bloomingdale's customers online.

The SeroVital brand launched in 2012 when it released its novel human growth hormone boosting formula. Human growth hormone, or hGH, is associated with reducing wrinkles, boosting mood, increasing energy, reducing body fat, improving sleep, and more. With age, our body's production of this key hormone declines. SeroVital is a supplement that boosts hGH to more youthful levels naturally within the body.* Backed by 4 clinical trials, protected by 15 patents, and with over 6 million boxes sold, SeroVital has revolutionized the anti-aging industry.

SeroVital has continued to add science-backed supplements to its line, including a rapid dissolve powder version of the original formula, as well as SeroVital ADVANCED, which includes ingredients clinically shown to improve skin moisture and elasticity, boost mood and energy, and promote weight loss. In separate clinical trials on the weight-loss compound participants lost an average of 7.7 pounds and 2.3 inches around the waist in just 8 weeks.*

In 2021, the company launched a line of topical skincare formulas designed to work from the outside-in, complementing the benefits of its supplements. These potent products are designed to address the top skin concerns women face and offer results without harshness.

SeroVital is excited to announce that the following products are now available for purchase at Bloomingdales.com:

SeroVital: The hGH-boosting formula that launched a new category in the anti-aging industry.

The hGH-boosting formula that launched a new category in the anti-aging industry. SeroVital Rapid Dissolve Powder: The original SeroVital formula in a delicious, fruit punch flavored powder.

The original SeroVital formula in a delicious, fruit punch flavored powder. SeroVital ADVANCED: The original SeroVital formula, plus a jumpstart for skin correction and weight-loss. Its key ingredients have been clinically validated to reduce wrinkles, improve skin moisture and elasticity, aid with weight loss, boost energy and mood, and improve sleep.

The original SeroVital formula, plus a jumpstart for skin correction and weight-loss. Its key ingredients have been clinically validated to reduce wrinkles, improve skin moisture and elasticity, aid with weight loss, boost energy and mood, and improve sleep. SuddenlySmooth Gentle RetinAll™: A potent yet gentle serum formulated with a retinoid compound, epidermal growth factor, and peptides. It reduces the appearance of wrinkles, visibly lifts sagging skin, improves elasticity, restores hydration, and visibly brightens. In a clinical trial on the formula, 100% of participants had no irritation.

A potent yet gentle serum formulated with a retinoid compound, epidermal growth factor, and peptides. It reduces the appearance of wrinkles, visibly lifts sagging skin, improves elasticity, restores hydration, and visibly brightens. In a clinical trial on the formula, 100% of participants had no irritation. TriHydrate™ Concentrate: This clean, vegan serum offers pure, deep hydration from 3% pure hyaluronic acid in 3 forms optimized to reach deeper epidermal layers. It provides a rapid infusion of hydration for visibly plumper, firmer, glowing skin.

This clean, vegan serum offers pure, deep hydration from 3% pure hyaluronic acid in 3 forms optimized to reach deeper epidermal layers. It provides a rapid infusion of hydration for visibly plumper, firmer, glowing skin. VitaCorrect™ Solution: A powerful formula that visibly reduces existing dark spot and helps fight the emergence of future dark spots on the face, neck, décolleté, and hands.

A powerful formula that visibly reduces existing dark spot and helps fight the emergence of future dark spots on the face, neck, décolleté, and hands. DeepMoisture Recovery Whip™: This rich, whipped formula provides rapid moisturization, visibly improves elasticity, radiance, and firmness, and supports the skin barrier for multifunctional age defense.

This rich, whipped formula provides rapid moisturization, visibly improves elasticity, radiance, and firmness, and supports the skin barrier for multifunctional age defense. ComfortBead™ Cleanser: An all-in-one daily face wash that cleanses, gently exfoliates, and nourishes your skin, without drying it out. It reveals brighter, visibly smoother, revitalized skin and helps reduce the look of pronounced pores.

About SeroVital:

We solve problems with science. That means clinical studies, research that's been presented around the world, and products that have created an entirely new well-beauty category in the anti-aging industry. But most importantly, it means skin- and body-rejuvenating solutions capable of transforming you.

Cutting-edge research

Clinically validated ingredients

Category-defining formulas

SeroVital products are available for purchase online at www.serovital.com and at bloomingdales.com.

Press Contact:

ACPR for SeroVital Beauty

[email protected]

303.876.0300

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE SeroVital