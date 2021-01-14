Serta Announces Partnership With WW to Offer Holistic Wellness Solutions for the New Year

When people get healthy sleep it's easier to eat well 2 , move regularly 3 and be in a helpful mindset 4 . Now through March 31, Sam's Club members who purchase a Serta mattress at $399 or above will receive a three-month WW Digital free trial (valued at more than $60). 5 Members can choose from a variety of beds at Sam's Club and on SamsClub.com to unlock the deal including, but not limited to:

Serta Perfect Sleeper Ashbrook – $439 (Queen size)

– (Queen size) Serta Perfect Sleeper Glenmoor – $539 (Queen size)

– (Queen size) Serta SleepToGo 12-Inch Memory Foam Mattress in a Box – $499 (Queen size) and $599 (King size)

Beginning mid-March, the Serta and WW partnership will become available at other participating mattress retailers nationwide, not including Sam's Club. At that time, shoppers who purchase any Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress from a participating mattress retailer for $699 or more will receive a six-month WW Digital free trial (valued at more than $100).6

"Well-being is especially top of mind for many as we start this New Year. Since the pandemic began, more than half of American adults say they have been doing everything they can to promote health and wellness7," said John Newsome, senior brand manager at Serta. "We're thrilled to partner with WW, known for helping consumers meet their overall weight loss and wellness goals. Sleep is a key component to being your best self, and a comfortable mattress makes all the difference."

"As one of our core, science-backed pillars, we know healthy sleep is essential as it relates to your holistic health and well-being, in addition to food, activity and mindset," said Sean Bunner, SVP Partnerships and M&A at WW. "As a leader in wellness, we're applying our behavior change expertise to the area of sleep, which is why it was only natural for us to join forces with Serta to provide consumers with products that help them feel rested while helping them adopt sustainable habits to support overall health."

For more information on Serta's partnership with WW, please visit Serta.com or visit your local Sam's Club to claim the deal.

About Serta

A champion of comfort for all, Serta, Inc. ("Serta") has pioneered sleep innovation for more than 90 years, bringing quality products to more than 150 countries worldwide. Every bed across the Serta® portfolio is designed to provide superior comfort, including the award-winning Perfect Sleeper® and iComfort® collections. Serta takes a consumer-centric approach in everything it does, with help from its beloved Serta Sheep, the true curators of Serta comfort. In addition to Serta products available to consumers, Serta is a leading provider of beds to the hospitality industry, including several of the world's largest hotel chains. For more information, visit Serta.com .

About WW International, Inc.

WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. As a global wellness company, we inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive digital app, expert Coaches and engaging experiences, members follow our proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on food, activity, mindset and sleep. Leveraging nearly six decades of expertise in nutritional and behavioral change science, providing real human connection and building inspired communities, our purpose is to democratize and deliver holistic wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com . For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com .

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart, Inc., is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 38th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom , shop at SamsClub.com , and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter and Facebook .

