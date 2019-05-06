Serta Offers A "First" For New Parents: Your Baby Is The Coupon

For one lucky new mom, Serta is delivering additional comfort: the first mother to deliver a new baby and post about it on Mother's Day 2019 will receive new Serta mattresses for mom and baby and a $3,000 babysitting fund to help catch up on comfortable Zzzz's. All parents need to do is upload a photo along with date and time of birth on Instagram/Twitter tagging @Serta and using the hashtags #SertaBabyCoupon and #contest to be included for consideration.

For more information on the sale and giveaway (including participating retailers, terms and conditions and giveaway rules), check out www.serta.com/promotions and follow:

