Serta Simmons Bedding Closes Previously Announced Deleveraging and Liquidity Enhancing Transaction

ATLANTA, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC ("SSB" or the "Company"), one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of mattresses in North America, today announced the close of a Priority Term Loan and amendments to the Company's First and Second Lien Term Loans.

The transaction includes $200 million of new capital and the exchange of approximately $1 billion in First Lien Debt and $300 million in Second Lien Debt, and will reduce the Company's debt held by participating lenders by over $400 million, increasing the Company's liquidity and financial strength, while supporting the acceleration of SSB's business transformation plan.

"We are pleased to complete this transaction and are appreciative of the majority of our lenders for their support and confidence in our business," said SSB Chairman and CEO David Swift. "I am confident that this transaction will position the Company for continued success and enable us to execute on our growth strategy while we continue to offer our customers the leading products they have come to expect from SSB."

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC is one of the largest manufacturers, marketers and suppliers of mattresses in North America. Based in Atlanta, SSB owns and manages two of the best-selling bedding brands in the mattress industry: Serta®, which has five other independent licensees, and Beautyrest®. The brands are distributed through national, hospitality, and regional and independent retail channels throughout North America. SSB also owns Simmons® and Tuft & Needle® direct-to-consumer mattress brands. SSB operates 27 plants in the U.S. and Canada. For more information about SSB and its brands, visit www.sertasimmons.com

