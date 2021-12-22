Serum-free Media Market to Expand at CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, finds TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The serum free media market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Knowledge among researchers of cell biology that addition of bovine serum or calf serum to cell cultures leads to the production of non-standardized final products favors demand for serum-free media. This is expected to create revenue opportunities in the serum-free media market.

Moreover, the role of pharmaceutical companies to boost the production of COVID-19 vaccines is creating opportunities in the serum-free media market. Furthermore, initiatives undertaken by some pharmaceutical companies to develop plant-based vaccines is gaining recognition in the non-serum market.

Request Brochure of Serum-free Media Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74009

The optimization of serum-free media to different degrees and proportions is observed in the serum-free media market. The optimization is based on the characteristics of Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells and their advantages in the production of recombinant therapeutic protein.

North America and Europe stood as the prominent regions in the serum-free media market in the recent past. Factors such as increasing use of serum-free media culture to develop vaccines for chronic diseases and rise in demand for various recombinant proteins cement growth in the serum-free media market in these regions.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Serum-free Media Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=74009

Serum-free Media Market – Key Findings of Report

Advantages of low risk of contamination of plant-based cell media over animal-derived media that carries the risk of introducing viruses and prions make them preferred among researchers

Pharmaceutical companies undertake efforts to elevate the production of serum-free hybridoma media. Advantages of increased antibody production, consistent downstream purification, and low cost of serum-free hybridoma are leading to increased preference from researchers and scientists. Serum-free hybridoma eliminates ethical concerns associated with fetal bovine serum.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=74009

Companies in the serum-free media market are partnering with researchers to develop fetal bovine serum-free medium to support isolation as well as expansion of mesenchymal stem cells for veterinary medicine

Innovations and efforts for the increasing availability of protein-free medium optimized for fast cell proliferation takes center-stage among companies. Initiatives to develop several serum-free media options are underway that helps to reduce production variables for vaccine production.

Manufacturers undertake initiatives to develop medium for precise evaluation of cellular function and to facilitate consistent performance. Low levels of human recombinant insulin and absence of proteins facilitates downstream processing and regulatory compliance.

Production of recombinant therapeutic protein is the key application of serum-free media. Serum-free media is used in the production of immunological cells that are used in the production of various vaccines.

Focus of manufacturers on the development of human microglial cell culture serum-free media comes to the fore in the serum-free media market

Biopharma industry held a large share of the serum-free media market in 2018

Serum-free Media Market – Growth Drivers

Advantages to prevent challenges of serum-based cell media during the processing of recombinant protein or in the manufacture of vaccines drive the serum-free media market

Attribute of selective profile of serum-free media wherein it is chosen for a particular type of cell culture boosts the serum-free media market

Array of applications of serum-free media, of which the production of recombinant therapeutic protein is key, spells growth of the serum-free media market

Buy Serum-free Media Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74009<ype=S

Serum-free Media Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the non-serum media market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pan Biotech

Irvine Scientific

Sigma-Aldrich

HiMedia Laboratories

Athena Environmental Sciences

Bichrom

Biological Industries

CellGenix

The serum-free media market is segmented as follows;

Serum-free Media Market, by Media Type

CHO Cell Media

Protein Expression Media

Immunology Media

Insect Cell Media

Hybridoma Media

Stem Cell Media

Chemically Defined Media

Serum-free Media Market, by End User

Biopharma Industry

Clinical Research Organizations

Research Centers

Others

Serum-free Media Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Home Diagnostics Market: The healthcare industry is constantly seeking to address patients' unmet well-being needs for a variety of acute and chronic diseases. Concurrently, governments are attempting to keep healthcare spending sustainable, while granting equal access to high-quality care.

Mobile Hospitals Market: Mobile hospitals serve as an untapped resource for the healthcare industry. The COVID-19 crisis has intensified its boundaries. Mobile hospitals across the world already play a significant, though under-appreciated role in the healthcare system. It has made healthcare accessible even for displaced or isolated individuals.

Neuroscience Market: Neuroscience relates to more than one branch of science, such as linguistics, computation, philosophy, psychology, and chemistry. The study for neuroscience includes cellular, operative, behavioral, molecular, evolutionary, and therapeutic aspects of the neurotic system. The neuroscience market includes several technologies that are used for imaging the nervous system.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/serum-free-media-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research