Serve Robotics spins out of Postmates with seed funding from Neo to build the next generation of sidewalk delivery robots

Serve Robotics will continue spearheading the development of a new form of mobility by creating autonomous robots to deliver goods in urban environments. Its fleet has already proven its viability by serving thousands of households in Los Angeles and has been especially useful during the pandemic by providing customers with contactless delivery.

As an independent startup, the company will expand its market reach through new partnerships as it continues to design, develop, and operate delivery robots specialized in navigating sidewalks.

"While self-driving cars remove the driver, robotic delivery eliminates the car itself and makes deliveries sustainable and accessible to all," said Dr. Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics. "Over the next two decades, new mobility robots will enter every aspect of our lives—first moving food, then everything else."

Nearly half of all restaurant deliveries in the US are within a 40-minute walk, offering a tremendous opportunity for robotic delivery to complete them faster, safer, and at a lower cost to consumers and restaurants. Food delivery is a growing industry, fueled by the global pandemic, with just the US food delivery app revenue expected to grow from $26.5B in 2020 to $42B in five years.

"We're excited for the potential of Serve robots to help our restaurant partners grow their business and find new convenient, safe, and reliable ways to reach customers," said Stephane Ficaja, General Manager of US & Canada, Uber Eats.

"Just as the automobile transformed our cities a century ago, another major transformation is beginning, with new mobility form factors being introduced over this decade," said Ali Partovi, CEO of Neo. "We're thrilled to partner with the Serve team and we believe they'll attract some of the brightest minds in autonomy and robotics."

Other major investors include Uber, Lee Jacobs and Cyan Banister's Long Journey Ventures, Western Technology Investment, Scott Banister, Farhad Mohit, and Postmates co-founders Bastian Lehmann and Sean Plaice.

Serve Robotics is shaping the future of delivery by connecting people with what they need locally via robots that are designed to serve people.

