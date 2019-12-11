Server Market Size Worth $83.06 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 5.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global server market size is expected to reach USD 83.06 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Demand for servers is anticipated to grow considerably in near future, owing to the growing need for IT infrastructure and advancements in digital technologies. Rising adoption of data analytics by enterprises to understand consumer trends has resulted in the growing adoption of IT networking equipment.

Key suggestions from the report:

The blade type segment is expected to witness healthy growth over the forecast period owing to the benefits they provide in terms of energy saving and low carbon footprints

Several government initiatives are focused on IT infrastructure development also the rise in digital platforms across the globe has subsequently attributed to the growing demand for servers

Owing to several benefits offered by Linux OS, such as open source free version OS platform, high security settings, and easy availability, the segment is expected to record the highest growth over the next six years

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness healthy growth over the forecast period owing to the development of new data centers in the region

Development of VMware server for virtualization through cloud computing is propelling the growth of data centers assisting for cloud servers. Thus, the scalability achieved by the virtualization is also positively affecting the server market growth

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Server Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Blade, Rack, Tower, Micro), By OS (Windows, Linux, Unix), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/server-market

The market for server has witnessed a shift from colocation data centers to managed data center services. Owing to the cost advantages achieved by managed data center services, enterprises are adopting virtual servers that help in extending the server adoption by renting the networking equipment, connecting devices and peripherals, and cloud space. The cloud space server adoption can be private or shared, resulting in enterprises to reduce the total-cost-of-ownership.

The growing competition between Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) is an emerging trend in the server market. ODMs not only assemble and manufacture the components in OEM products but also produce customized products. Thus, the growing demand for customization requirements for specific configurations is driving the demand for ODM servers.

Further, increasing use of data-intensive functions such as cloud computing, streaming services, and others is expected to provide an impetus to server adoption. Rising use of data is attributed to the increasing number of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other such devices. The rise in number of digitally connecting devices fuels the need for reliable and fast data transfer, thereby propelling the demand for cloud servers.

Grand View Research has segmented the global server market based on product, OS, and region:

Server Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Blade Server



Rack Server



Tower Server



Micro Server

Server OS Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Windows



Linux



Unix



Others

Server Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

