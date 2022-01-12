Server Storage Market to grow by USD 54.68 bn from 2021 to 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with Citrix Systems Inc. and DataCore Software Corp. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Server Storage Market - Driver

The need for data centers is growing, owing to an increase in the adoption of cloud services and the generation of a considerable volume, variety, veracity, and velocity of data across enterprises. Companies, such as Google, Amazon.com, Apple, and Facebook, are investing significantly in building their own data centers. These companies are clients of server storage. As these companies need to build their own data centers, they approach data center construction services and server storage providers for design, engineering services, and mechanical services. Thus, an increase in the investments made by enterprises in building their own data centers will have a positive impact on the growth of the global server storage market. An increase in investments in the construction of data center facilities by enterprises such as Facebook Inc. (Facebook), Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon.com), Apple Inc. (Apple), and Google LLC (Google) will increase the demand for servers and other storage devices, which will drive the growth of the global server storage market during the forecast period.

Server Storage Market - Challenge

The threat of cyberattacks has increased significantly over the past few years. Enterprises across different industry verticals are concerned about the security of sensitive information, such as customers' personal details, financial information, and the organization's intellectual property. Furthermore, new data protection regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), are enforcing stringent regulations on enterprises to protect sensitive data. Thus, enterprises must ensure security features, such as data encryption at rest, motion, and use; regulatory compliance; multi-factor authentication; and securing personally identifiable information (PII) before deploying storage systems to prevent such attacks.

Some of the key Server Storage Players:

The server storage market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Citrix Systems Inc.

DataCore Software Corp.

DataDirect Networks Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Jair Network and Services Pvt. Ltd.

Nutanix Inc.

Scale Computing

StorMagic

TATWA Technologies Ltd.

Server Storage Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Enterprise - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Hyperscale - size and forecast 2021-2026

Server Storage Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Server Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 54.68 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 29.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, France, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Citrix Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Jair Network and Services Pvt. Ltd., Nutanix Inc., Scale Computing, StorMagic, and TATWA Technologies Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

