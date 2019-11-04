Serverless Architecture Market by Deployment Model, Application, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Serverless Architecture Market by Deployment Model (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), Application (Real-time File/Stream Processing, Web Application Development, IoT Backend, and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector, Retail & E-Commerce, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025



Serverless architecture is an event-driven cloud computing model in which computing resources are provided as scalable cloud services. A fixed and recurring cost was charged for the server's computing resources in traditional computing regardless of the amount of computing work performed by the server. However, serverless computing deployment has overcome this shortcoming, as it allows customers to pay only for service usage, and there is no hidden cost charged associated with idle, down-time. The serverless architecture relies on functions, where developers further segment their applications into small and stateless chunks, which they can execute without any context regarding the underlying server.

Rapid growth of the app development market along with shift from DevOps toward serverless computing and rise in need to eliminate server management are some major drives of the market. Several benefits of serverless computing such as enhanced scalability, reduced costs, more flexibility, and quicker time to release boost the adoption of this technology among organizations. However, certain issues associated with third-party APIs such as security & compliance concerns, lock-in problems, and other architectural complexities are expected to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in IoT-based devices adoption and high growth of cloud-based services are expected to present major opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global serverless architecture market is segmented based on deployment model, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on deployment model, the market is divided into public cloud and private cloud. Based on application, it is segmented into real-time file/stream processing, web application development, IoT backend, and others. On the basis of organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. By industry vertical, it is classified into, BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, public sector, retail & e-commerce, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY Deployment Model

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud



By Application

• Real-time file/stream processing

• Web Application Development

• IoT Backend

• Others



By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs



By Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• IT & telecom

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Media & entertainment

• Public sector

• Retail & e-commerce

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Alibaba Group

• Amazon Web Services

• Google LLC

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Platform9 Systems, Inc.

• Rackspace Inc.

• Tibco Software

• Twilio



