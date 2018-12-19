Serverless Architecture Market to Reach a Market Size of $14 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report Global Serverless Architecture Market, published by KBV research, The Global Serverless Architecture Market size is expected to attain a market size of $14 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period. The awareness of benefits associated with Serverless architecture has increased over time. Some of the benefits driving the growth of this market include reduced operational cost and increased process agility. Further, from the perspective of a developer, benefits like easier operational management, faster set up, and zero system administration are advancing their implementations.

The North America market would dominate the Global Large Enterprises Serverless Architecture Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 20.4 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.1% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23% during (2018 - 2024).

The BFSI market dominated the Global Serverless Architecture Market by End User 2017, growing at a CAGR of 21.9 % during the forecast period. The Manufacturing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.1% during (2018 - 2024). The Government market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.9% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Telecom & IT market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 23% during (2018 - 2024). Past few years have witnessed momentous innovations in the sector of enterprise IT, which in turn has allowed business agility, enhanced flexibility, and steered cost effectiveness. Serverless computing has developed as a key element for deploying cloud applications and services. For example, adopting conventional cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service model in order to optimize functionality which returns credit score check for people using mobile as a mobile banking application could consume days or weeks in developing, testing, and eventually delivering the functionality. Nevertheless, by adopting Serverless computing like AWS Lambda, this functionality can be developed within just a few hours.

The Automation & Integration Services market dominated the Global Serverless Architecture Market by Service Type 2017. The API Management Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.7% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Training & Consulting market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 23.8% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., CISCO Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services), TIBCO Software Inc., NTT DATA Corporation, ALIBABA Group.

Global Serverless Architecture Market Segmentation

By Deployment Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Service Type

Automation & Integration Services

Monitoring Services

Security

API Management Services

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End User

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Media & Entertainment

Telecom & IT

Other End User

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

CA Technologies, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)

TIBCO Software Inc.

NTT Data Corporation

Alibaba group

