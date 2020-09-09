Service 1st Financial Announces New Leadership Hires

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service 1st Financial, LLC ("Service 1st"), a leading financial technology company serving the residential home services contracting industry, announced today three senior leadership hires to help scale its national platform.

Service 1st has successfully developed and launched an innovative service offering, the Premier ProgramTM, that provides homeowners a better way to upgrade and replace their heating and cooling systems. Through a network of authorized contractors, homeowners can rely on the Premier Program™ to cover all their home comfort heating, cooling, and indoor air quality needs, including the latest energy-efficient equipment, annual maintenance, no-charge covered repairs, and complete peace of mind. The three new additions to the team join other recent C-suite hires as the company continues to attract top talent to help meet demand for the Premier ProgramTM from independent HVAC contractors and other industry players in the U.S.

The new Service 1st team members include:

"Service 1st's deep residential HVAC experience, best-in-class technology infrastructure, and culture of innovation and disruption are key factors in helping us attract top talent from our industry and beyond," explained CEO, Anuj Khanna. "We are on a journey to help homeowners and contractors change the way they think about heating and cooling system replacements. I am excited to have Jon, Adam, and Tom as part of the Service 1st family and look forward to the contributions they will make to the company and to the growth of our contractor partners."

Based in Bethesda, MD, Service 1st Financial is a leading financial technology company serving the residential home services contracting industry. The Premier Program™ eliminates the common pain points associated with owning a heating and cooling system, while providing homeowners complete peace of mind for a low monthly payment. With over 70 years of experience in the heating and air conditioning services industry, the Service 1st leadership team understands the challenges of maintaining, repairing, and replacing heating and air conditioning systems both from a homeowner and contractor perspective. The Premier ProgramTM was developed to address these challenges and promote more valuable and enduring relationships between customer and contractor.

