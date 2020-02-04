Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Feb 04, 2020, 12:04 ET
HOUSTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) announced it expects to issue a press release with financial results for the fourth quarter 2019 on Monday, February 17, 2020, after the market closes. A conference call will be hosted by SCI Management on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Details of the conference call are as follows:
What:
Service Corporation International Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
When:
Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time
How:
Dial-In Numbers – (888) 317-6003 or International callers at (412) 317-6061 / Code – 7879181 or listen live via the internet through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Presentations"
Replay:
(877) 344-7529, International callers at (412) 317-0088, and
Contact:
Sandy Bobo at (713) 525-5395
About Service Corporation International
Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of deathcare products and services. At December 31, 2019, we owned and operated 1,471 funeral homes and 482 cemeteries (of which 290 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Through our businesses, we market the Dignity Memorial® brand which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.
SOURCE Service Corporation International
