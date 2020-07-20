Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) announced it expects to issue a press release with financial results for the second quarter 2020 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after the market closes. A conference call will be hosted by SCI Management on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Details of the conference call are as follows:

What: Service Corporation International Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call



When: Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time



How: Dial-In Numbers – (888) 317-6003 or International callers at (412) 317-6061 / Code – 3672248 or listen live via the internet through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Presentations"



Replay: (877) 344-7529, International callers at (412) 317-0088, and Canada Toll Free at (855) 669-9658 / Code – 10146439 available through August 6, 2020, and the webcast for at least 90 days through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts & Presentations"



Contact: Sandy Bobo at (713) 525-5395

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of deathcare products and services. At June 30, 2020, we owned and operated 1,472 funeral homes and 483 cemeteries (of which 296 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Through our businesses, we market the Dignity Memorial® brand which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

SOURCE Service Corporation International