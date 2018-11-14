Service Corporation International Awards 2018 Mortuary Scholarships

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), North America's largest provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, and its brand, Dignity Memorial, awarded over $80,000 in scholarships to 50 mortuary students as part of the 2018 Service Corporation International Scholarship Program. The goal of the program is to promote excellence in funeral service by recognizing and supporting those students with exceptional leadership potential.

This year's program received over 150 applications and SCI selected and awarded student scholarships based on the criteria of academic performance, community involvement, a personal video submission, and one-on-one interviews with SCI leadership. The students selected represent 14 mortuary schools located in 14 states around the country.

Out of many outstanding candidates, two received honorary recognition. Hailee Trombley was awarded the Brenda Renee Horn Memorial Scholarship and Jamie Fisher was named recipient of the Steve Mack Memorial Scholarship. The Steve Mack Memorial Scholarship was created in honor of Steve Mack, a 42-year veteran of SCI and former Senior Vice President of Operations who lost his battle with cancer in 2015.

"SCI is honored to support these exemplary students as our next generation of funeral service professionals," said Phil Sprick, Vice President of Human Resources at SCI. "Their dedication and passion for serving families are the skills needed to lead and be successful in our profession."

Since the program's inception in 2011, SCI has awarded nearly $500,000 in mortuary scholarships. In addition, several past winners have secured positions as funeral directors, funeral attendants and apprentices at SCI's Dignity Memorial locations across the country.

For more information and to apply for the 2019 SCI Scholarship Program, visit www.scischolarships.com.

