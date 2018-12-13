Service design and orchestration: worldwide forecast 2018-2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "The market for SDO in NFV/SDN-enabled networks will reach USD655 million by 2022 with a 45% CAGR, and the overall SDO market will reach about USD10 billion, with a CAGR of 0.9%."

Most of the automation associated with network function virtualisation (NFV) is currently focused on resources and runtime, that is, in the NFV orchestration layers. To fully translate service agility into direct customer benefits, communications service providers (CSPs) must automate the design time operations in order to deliver the type of real-time digital experiences that are the hallmark of hyperscale companies.



THIS FORECAST REPORT PROVIDES:

a detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for spending in the monetisation platforms market, split into:

four application segments: activation, inventory management, engineering systems and order management

two delivery types: product-related and professional services

four telecoms services: mobile, IoT, consumer fixed and business fixed

eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)
an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the monetisation platforms market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for CSPs and vendors.

