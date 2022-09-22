Service Integration and Management Market to record USD 1.39 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by the growing implementation of Software As A Service (SaaS)

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Service Integration and Management Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Service Integration and Management Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the service integration and management market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.39 billion. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the specialized consumer services industry. Some of the factors considered to estimate the market size include GDP growth, urbanization rate, income levels, household income, per capita income, and others. Understand the scope of our full report. Download PDF Report Sample

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The market is driven by the growing implementation of SaaS. SaaS reduces the need for having multiple software in manufacturing, thereby reducing the overall cost of software solutions. It also allows end-users to easily update the software without paying additional charges. With the increasing adoption of automation across industries, the need for SaaS solutions will increase during the forecast period. This is positively influencing the growth of the market in focus.

However, growing cybersecurity challenges will reduce the growth potential in the market. The high adoption of virtualization and containerization among enterprises is creating considerable challenges regarding data security. With the advent of containerization, some enterprises are aggressively deploying containerized applications without proper verification of possible security threats. This could create a way for a hacker to hack a container and subsequently hack the host system. Such security risks could restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The service integration and management market report is segmented by Application (IT and telecom, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

By application, the IT and telecom segment will have the largest share of the market. Similarly, by region, North America will be leading the market with 36% of the market share. Request Sample Report Here

Vendor Landscape

The global service integration and management market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have a strong foothold in the market due to the extensive range of their flagship services and continuous improvements in IT infrastructure services. They focus on innovation and technological advancements to remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability. Besides, some vendors are considering new product launches and M&As as key strategies to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Atos SE

BAE Systems Plc

Capgemini Service SAS

CGI Inc.

Data Ductus

DXC Technology Co.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd

International Business Machines Corp.

Mindtree Ltd.

NTT DATA, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Quint Holding B.V.

ServiceNow Inc.

Sofigate Group Oy

Sopra Steria Group SA

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TietoEVRY Corp.

Wipro Ltd

Related Reports:

Service Integration And Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atos SE, BAE Systems Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Data Ductus, DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd, International Business Machines Corp., Mindtree Ltd., NTT DATA, Inc., Oracle Corp., Quint Holding B.V., ServiceNow Inc., Sofigate Group Oy, Sopra Steria Group SA, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, TietoEVRY Corp., and Wipro Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

