Service Integration and Management Market Worth $4.85 Billion by 2023

PUNE, India, August 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Service Integration and Management Market by Component (Solutions & Services), Solution (Business & Technology), Service (Implementation, Advisory), Organization Size, Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market size is expected to grow from USD 3.67 billion in 2018 to USD 4.85 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the market include an increasing demand for multi-vendor outsourcing and growing use of cost-effective SIAM framework.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )





Browse 89 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 158 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Service Integration and Management Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/service-integration-management-market-243697815.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Governance, risk, and control business solution to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The governance, risk, and control solution enables enterprises to manage and monitor their operational and technical activities adhering to regulations and compliances. The solution enables a service integration company to enhance its decision-making process through better performance analysis of technicians. The solution is expected to grow significantly, as it helps reduce the risk that could interrupt the business operations by getting instant status on the installed products, warranty expiry dates, and delayed tasks.

Infrastructure technology solution segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The infrastructure segment is considered a mature technology solution, as IT enterprises have a well-established IT operations unit setup. The implementation of the infrastructure solution has increased, owing to a growing number of advanced technologies, an increasing need to automate business processes, and a high focus on productivity. The segment plays a critical role in business transformation, as it provides essential infrastructure, including network and mobility to enterprises for resisting competently in case of heterogeneous and complex dynamic requirements of commercial customers.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=243697815

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is projected to hold the largest market size and continue to dominate the global Service Integration and Management Market during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the market in the region include the early and increasing adoption of cloud, commoditization of IT operations, and progression of third-party platforms, such as social, mobile, analytics, and IoT. As several companies based in the US are expanding their presence across the globe, they need to outsource several of its services to provide effective and efficient services to their global clients. The need for outsourcing of services has led them to adopt SIAM solutions to manage multiple vendors. Hence, many vendors in North America aim to provide SIAM solutions as an integral part of their system with enhanced mobility.

Major players in the global Service Integration and Management Market include IBM (US), Capgemini (France), HCL Technologies (India), DXC Technology (US), Atos (France), TCS (India), Wipro (India), Accenture (Ireland), Fujitsu (Japan), Mindtree (India), Oracle (US), NTT DATA (Japan), Quint Wellington Redwood (Netherlands), ServiceNow (US), and CGI (Canada). Other players include Cherwell (US), BAE Systems (UK), Infosys (India), Little Fish (England), Keysource (UK), Tieto (Finland), 4me (US), Data Ductus (Sweden), Sofigate (Finland), and Sopra Steria (France).

Know more about the Service Integration and Management Market:



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/service-integration-management-market-243697815.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:



Mr. Shelly Singh



MarketsandMarkets™ INC.



630 Dundee Road



Suite 430



Northbrook, IL 60062



USA: +1-888-600-6441



Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com









Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/service-integration-management-market.asp



Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets