Service King Opens New Locations, Continues to Reopen Satellite Facilities as Full Production

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King Collision, one of the nation's most trusted providers of high-quality collision automotive repair service, today proudly announces the opening of its most recent location in the Houston market, Service King of Liberty Lakes. The brand-new facility is located at 6620 E Sam Houston Parkway N, Houston, Texas 77049.

This nearly 14,000 square foot facility signals the 27th Houston location in Service King's network, with plans to house 20 teammates. Service King of Liberty Lakes features a new contemporary design to complement the 11,768 square feet of overall production space, 18 metal production bays, and two paint booths. The repair center will continue to bring high-quality repairs, expertise and hospitality to its surrounding community.

Other expansion efforts include the opening of more locations in the Houston market, like Service King Fairbanks and Service King Spring Stuebner, which opened their doors in mid-June this year. The company continues to launch strategic growth advancements in new markets with the celebration of Service King's first location in Northwest DC, which began serving customers with full production capabilities in late July.

In April, the organization announced the temporary consolidation of repair centers and teammate resources through the utilization of its 'Satellite' facilities. The model allows designated locations to intake damaged vehicles, then redirect production efforts to surrounding Service King centers. Today, Service King is proud to report several locations that were operating as Satellite facilities due to COVID-19, have now shifted to serve full production. Furthermore, the company transitioned its brand-new center in North Fort Worth, which began operating as a Satellite facility to a full production shop as of August 10.

With plans to continue transitioning Satellite facilities to full production in the coming months, Service King also proudly recalls its furloughed teammates. So far, the company has brought more than 820 teammates back to work to resume their positions at Service King and has hired an additional 260 new staff members to join the Service King family. The organization is currently preparing to have returned more than half of its Satellite facilities to full production by mid-September.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the continued growth of Service King's footprint amidst these challenging times," said Service King President Jeff McFadden. He continued, "Family values and superior service remain the cornerstone of our business model and procedures. That mission is now more important than ever and enables us to unite our teammates once again while delivering that bedrock promise for our customers and partners."

