Service My Car Raises $10 Million to Disrupt the Legacy Car Servicing Process With End-to-End Digital Integration

DUBAI, UAE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service My Car, the tech-enabled car-servicing platform that has created a better way to help car owners to book their car servicing and repair needs online, announced their first-ever seed funding round of $10 million led by Bahwan from Oman. The company has shown 200% growth within the first year of inception and is now looking at expansion into the GCC by the end of year.

Service My Car was launched in 2018 with the aim of digitizing a predominantly brick and mortar car servicing industry, and with the infusion of technology bring in more transparency, affordability and convenience to car owners.

Service My Car customers can book their car service online, have their car collected and delivered at a time and location convenient to them, and stay updated on their car's progress throughout the repair stages. A thorough quality check led by a team of industry veterans ensures the highest level of quality standards. Additional to this, customers get market competitive prices on spare parts that all come with twelve months warranty.

"It is an emerging time for the automotive ecosystem as investors are noticing the benefits of technology and digitization in the industry," said Ozair Puda, Founder & CEO, Service My Car. "With the infusion of this capital, we are looking forward to extending this convenience, affordability and transparency to all GCC car owners. Additionally, our 12-months labor and parts warranty will be disruptive for the siloed and segmented car repair industry. We are hoping to extend our services offered with car detailing, service contracts, roadside assistance, 4x4 accessories, car insurance, car rental and mobile service to become the one-stop online solution for all car needs," added Ozair.

"As the automotive repair industry continues to grow in the face of extended supply and tight competition, Service My Car is at the forefront of digital growth," said representative of Bahwan. "Most innovation has been focused on garage-level process improvements, but until now, businesses have not focused on end user convenience and affordability. Service My Car has shown exceptional results since inception with a growth rate of 200% during its first year and 300% this past year. They have the team, talent and technology to not only succeed but to emerge as the leader in the online car servicing ecosystem."

Service My Car can easily be accessed from their iOS and Android app, Website and their customer care support, shortly from all GCC countries. The service will also be catering to all cars make and models and is guaranteed to save customers up to 80% as compared to agency prices. More details can be found at Servicemycar.com

For more information please contact:

Service My Car

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

image2.jpg

SOURCE Service My Car