Service Robotics Market Size to Grow by USD 48788.55 Million From 2022 to 2027, Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment & Market Dynamics- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the Global Service Robotics Market as a part of the parent industrial machinery market, covering companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, compressors, machine tools, elevators, escalators, pollution control equipment, pumps, insulators, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications. The Global Service Robotics Market share is set to increase by USD 48788.55 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.75% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 20.48% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Service Robotics Market 2023-2027

Global Service Robotics Market - Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the Life Cycle of the Global Service Robotics Market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global service robotics market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2027. Our researchers have included –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Service Robotics Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global service robotics market is characterized by the presence of vendors such as iRobot Corp., SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., DeLaval, Daifuku Co., Ltd., and others. The competition among market players is intense in terms of customized solutions, prices, product features, and services offered. Established vendors focus on increasing production capacities, geographical expansion, and upselling products. In addition, vendors are expected to improve their market presence and attract new customers through media promotions, trade shows, and public demonstrations. Companies are taking steps to reinvent their customer service, support, and training to gain a competitive advantage. The competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify with the rise in innovations.

Vendor Offerings -

electroluxgroup.com - The company offers service robotics such as robotic vacuum cleaners.

The company offers service robotics such as robotic vacuum cleaners. amprobotics.com - The company offers service robotics such as AMP Cortex robotic sorting system.

- The company offers service robotics such as AMP Cortex robotic sorting system. blue-ocean-robotics.com - The company offers service robotics such as UVD mobile robots.

Global Service Robotics Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Service Robotics Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Service Robotics Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights - APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global service robotics market compared to other regions. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. The demand for long-term care is expected to increase the use of service robots in geriatric care. Service robotics is also becoming popular in the education sector in APAC. Such factors are projected to drive the growth of the service robotics market in the region during the forecast period.

is the fastest-growing region in the global service robotics market compared to other regions. of the market's growth will originate from APAC. The demand for long-term care is expected to increase the use of service robots in geriatric care. Service robotics is also becoming popular in the education sector in APAC. Such factors are projected to drive the growth of the service robotics market in the region during the forecast period. Revenue Generating Segment Highlights - The Global Service Robotics Market as per application segmentation is categorized into Professional Robots and Personal Robots. The service robotics market share growth by the professional robots segment will be significant during the forecast period. Professional service robots are semi or fully autonomous robots that are designed to perform commercial tasks. The emergence of the Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) ownership model increases the professional use of robots. Breakthroughs in 5G telecom services and AI processors are also increasing the demand for professional service robots.

Global Service Robotics Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver - The increasing adoption of robotics in diverse application fields is driving the growth of the service robotics market. Robots are being adopted in numerous fields today, including the healthcare, automotive, agriculture, and food and beverage industries. The automotive sector is the largest end-user of robotics. They are deployed in manufacturing lines to help with operations such as welding, vehicle assembly, and painting.

The increasing adoption of robotics in diverse application fields is driving the growth of the service robotics market. Robots are being adopted in numerous fields today, including the healthcare, automotive, agriculture, and food and beverage industries. The automotive sector is the largest end-user of robotics. They are deployed in manufacturing lines to help with operations such as welding, vehicle assembly, and painting. Major Trend - Strategic collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are a trend in the market. Manufacturers are focusing on improving their relationships through collaborations and partnerships to attain a competitive advantage. They are also focusing on mergers or acquisitions for better visibility and recognition.

Strategic collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are a trend in the market. Manufacturers are focusing on improving their relationships through collaborations and partnerships to attain a competitive advantage. They are also focusing on mergers or acquisitions for better visibility and recognition. Major Challenges - The high costs associated with robotic systems may challenge the service robotics market growth. Several new models are expected to be launched in the market during the forecast period, which will further increase the costs. In addition, vendors are expected to follow certain regulations and standards regarding the use of wireless technologies, safety-critical components, and batteries.

Service Robotics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist service robotics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the service robotics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the service robotics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of service robotics market vendors

The professional service automation (PSA) software market is projected to grow by USD 6.79 billion with a CAGR of 12.08% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

is projected to grow by with a CAGR of 12.08% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and geography ( , , APAC, , and the and ). The robotics as a service (RaaS) market is projected to grow by USD 1.23 billion with a CAGR of 18.12 % during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by application (intralogistics, medical applications, surveillance and security, field robotics, and others) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Service Robotics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 48788.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.48 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, AMP Robotics Corp., Blue Ocean Robotics, Cyberdyne Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Diligent Robotics Inc., Exyn Technologies, Guangzhou XAG Co. Ltd., Harvest CROO Robotics LLC, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Irobot Corp., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., SoftBank Group Corp., Starship Technologies Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Tetra Laval S.A., YUJIN ROBOT Co. Ltd., and Northrop Grumman Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

