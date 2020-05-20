Serviceaide Launches the Luma Virtual Agent 2.X Series, The Next Generation Of Its Proven AI-Powered Virtual Agent

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Serviceaide, Inc., a global provider of intelligent, enterprise service management solutions, today announced the launch of the Luma Virtual Agent 2.X Series, with a new architecture designed to provide superior digital support and service. In addition, the 2.X series sets the stage for integration of deeper, more powerful automation and knowledge management capabilities to be launched later this year. Serviceaide's next-generation virtual agent technology targets learning beyond natural language processing to incorporate context awareness, intent handling, and more.

"Luma virtual agent technology is redefining service and support across a wide range of industries and use cases in countries around the world. Leveraging AI to deliver a whole new level of service and support is more important than ever. And we have the experience, proven use cases and ongoing advancements in product functionality, making our Luma VA a mature offering in the market," said Wai Wong, President and CEO of Serviceaide.

The Luma VA 2.X series architecture will enable the integration of powerful new automation and knowledge management capabilities to be launched later this year. This includes advanced analytics and reporting. Luma VA currently supports integration across all service management platforms and the leading communications channels.

"We actively seek customer feedback and are committed to incorporating their requests and future business needs into our technology and capabilities," said Abed Farhan, SVP Customer Relationships. "After rapid iterative improvements based on customer feedback to our 1.x product series, the Luma VA 2X series represents another big step forward in AI-powered service and support."

The first release in the series is Luma Virtual Agent (VA) 2.4, which provides enhanced administration capabilities and end user usability. This includes new and improved administration tools, advances in virtual agent skills development, improved natural language processing performance, and new flexibility and customer choice in deployment options and pricing.

Luma VA 2.4 is available by end of May and includes the following benefits:

Easier to use and administrate

Luma VA 2.4 offers a wide range of new and improved administration tools and capabilities to make it easier and more cost efficient to use, customize and operate. This includes an improved graphical user interface for easier development and administration, and a new dashboard to simplify the tracking and reporting of ROI metrics and KPIs. Luma VA 2.4 dramatically improves the ratio of administrators needed to support service and support analysts.

Next-generation user experience through improved skills building

Teaching Luma to quickly and efficiently handle a wide range of service requests becomes even easier with Luma VA 2.4. The solution now enables the use of sub-skills that result in greater granularity and control in how Luma responds to end-user and customer conversations.

Improved NLP performance and responsiveness

Luma VA 2.4 features improved conversational processing based on the industry's leading NLP engine. The new engine significantly improves conversational responsiveness by reducing latency and lag times in language processing.

More choice and flexibility in deployment options and pricing

Responding to our customers' requests, Luma 2.4 is now available in both public cloud and private cloud deployments. In addition, to better serve their business models, customers can now choose different pricing alternatives based on either number of users or usage time.

Serviceaide is a leader in intelligent service and support. Serviceaide's vision is to transform service management, across ITSM, ESM and Customer Service. Serving customers around the world, Serviceaide applies breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to deliver better experiences, provide enhanced self-service and empower service owners. Serviceaide transforms service through digital labor conversations, automation and knowledge. For more information, visit www.serviceaide.com.

