ServiceLink Welcomes Yvette Gilmore as Senior Vice President of Servicing Product Strategy

In this role, Gilmore will be responsible for developing ServiceLink's products and services that support strategic servicer client initiatives. She will also support ServiceLink's EXOS One Marketplace , the only AI-powered asset decisioning tool of its kind, that uses predictive modeling to determine the optimal disposition strategy for properties in default.

"ServiceLink prides itself on attracting the very best talent to provide our clients with world-class technology, products and services," said Miriam Moore, default services division president for ServiceLink. "Yvette's deep industry knowledge, experience, customer relationships and passion for innovation and process efficiencies will be an invaluable resource as we continue to deliver new innovative products and services to our customers."

Prior to joining ServiceLink, Gilmore spent more than a decade at Freddie Mac, where she held several leadership positions and most recently served as vice president of servicer relationship and performance management. Prior to joining Freddie Mac, she led the loss mitigation departments at IndyMac and Washington Mutual.

"ServiceLink is an industry leader with a reputation for providing clients with unparalleled technology and products," Gilmore said. "I'm excited to join ServiceLink and look forward to working with an incredible group of talented people and growing the company."

About EXOS

EXOS, a division of ServiceLink, is the leader in providing cloud-based digital technologies to real estate lenders. EXOS Technologies transform consumers' digital expectations around the mortgage experience through mobile apps, voice interaction, APIs, Predictive Analytics, and AI. EXOS products include Title, Valuations, Auction, EXOS One Marketplace and Closing – extending and enhancing critical consumer digital touchpoints throughout the mortgage lending life cycle. EXOS reduces cycle times, improves quality, and enhances a lender's relationship with their consumer. To learn more about EXOS, please visit exostechnology.com.

About ServiceLink

ServiceLink is the nation's premier provider of digital mortgage services to the mortgage and finance industries. ServiceLink leads the way by delivering best-in-class technologies, a full product suite of services and proven experience, built on a foundation of quality, compliance and service excellence. ServiceLink provides valuation, title and closing, and flood services to mortgage originators; and default valuation, integrated default title services, vendor invoicing and claims audit services, as well as field services and auction services to mortgage servicers. ServiceLink helps clients in the lending industry and beyond achieve their strategic goals, realize greater efficiencies, and better serve their customers. For more information about ServiceLink, please visit svclnk.com.

SOURCE ServiceLink

Related Links

http://www.svclnk.com

