SERVICEMASTER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. - SERV

NEW ORLEANS, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until June 9, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 26, 2019 and November 4, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Southern District of New York and Middle District of Tennessee.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of ServiceMaster and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-serv/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by June 9, 2020 .

About the Lawsuits

ServiceMaster and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 5, 2019, pre-market, the Company released its 3Q2019 financial results, disclosing a "challenging quarter" impacted by certain "legacy risks," including "termite damage claims," and an increase in termite litigation that occurred "[i]n the past few years" that had impacted termite revenue by 7 to 8 percent, up from the historic impact of termite damage claims of 4 to 4.5%, and that the Company "expect[ed] a year-over-year increase from damage claims of approximately $4 million in the fourth quarter."

On this news, the price of ServiceMaster's shares fell, injuring investors.

The first-filed case is Michael Ruttenberg, et al. v. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc., et al, 20-CV-02976.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Related Links

http://www.ksfcounsel.com

