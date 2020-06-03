ServiceMaster by Zaba Helps Restore Chicago Businesses Damaged by Vandalism

CHICAGO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent death of George Floyd has led to widespread protests in cities around the country. Thousands of individuals are gathering daily to speak out and stand against police brutality towards the African-American community.

In Chicago, peaceful protests over the weekend have turned violent, and an unprecedented amount of looting and vandalism has damaged local businesses, including restaurants and retail stores.

Chicago Governor J.B. Pritzker has called for the deployment of the Illinois National Guard in hopes that the troops' presence will ease tensions, deter looters, and minimize the damage caused to individuals and businesses.

Diana Rodriguez-Zaba, President of ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba, shares her company's response. "We are aware that many businesses have been impacted by the looting happening in and around our community. Since Saturday, my staff and field teams have been busy helping these businesses navigate the next steps in cleaning and restoring their properties."

As part of their comprehensive vandalism cleaning services, ServiceMaster by Zaba provides businesses with graffiti removal, broken window cleanup, fire and water damage restoration, and property reconstruction.

While on site, ServiceMaster by Zaba abides by strict COVID-19 protocols ensuring employees are healthy, wear personal protection gear and abide by social distancing guidelines. The company is committed to continuing to clean and repair property damage in the safest way possible.

To alleviate the burden for business owners, ServiceMaster by Zaba is also handling all the insurance claim paperwork. As a Quality Restoration Vendor (QRV), the company participates in the corporate ServiceMaster Restore special insurance company vendor program and is a preferred restoration vendor of major insurance companies with strong relationships at Chubb, Acuity, Hanover, State Farm, and many more.

Businesses can contact ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba directly to begin the cleaning, restoration, and insurance claim process. The company's staff is trained and equipped to navigate these issues effectively.

Diana summarizes: "We stand with those who are peacefully protesting change. We also stand with those who have had their businesses damaged or destroyed due to the looting and vandalism initiated by the violence taking place in our city. We are here to help rebuild and restore our community as soon as possible."

You may contact ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba today for more information about the services available for businesses during this time. Diana Rodriguez-Zaba can be reached at the company's headquarters in Chicago by calling 773-647-1985 or via email at [email protected].

