ServiceMaster Franchise Founder Diana Rodriguez-Zaba Accepted into Forbes Chicago Business Council

CHICAGO, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diana Rodriguez-Zaba, founder of ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba in Chicago, IL, has been accepted into Forbes Chicago Business Council, an invitation-only community that fosters growth and networking organization for small business owners and leaders in Greater Chicago.

Diana Rodriguez-Zaba was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Diana into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the council, Diana is especially focused on mentoring women who are starting up their own businesses. That commitment is reflected in her position as one of the founding members of the Women Entrepreneurs Institute at DePaul University in Chicago.

Diana's most recent achievements include recognition by Enterprising Women Magazine as their Woman of the Year Champion and ServiceMaster Restore's annual Achiever Award.

"I look forward to my participation on the Forbes Chicago Business Council. It's an exciting opportunity to share my knowledge and to learn so much from the experiences of other local business owners."

Diana sums up her expectations: "All of us on the council are uniquely positioned to make a positive difference across the entire business and social spectrum. It truly is an honor to serve."

About Diana Rodriguez-Zaba

As co-founder of ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba, Diana is proud of her company's designation as both a Minority-Owned Business and Woman-Owned Business. For more than 10 years, she and her team have provided Chicago and the suburbs with certified water and fire damage restoration services. Diana remains strongly committed to giving back to the surrounding community both professionally and personally.

Diana can be reached by email at diana@servicemasterbyzaba.com or by calling ServiceMaster's headquarters at 773-647-1985.

