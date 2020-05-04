ServiceMax And Krios Launch Centralized Field Service Workers Job Board To Support Essential Needs During Global Pandemic

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax , the leader in asset-centric field service management, and Krios , the AI-powered job and freelance platform, today announced the ServiceMax Field Service Finder powered by Krios. The ServiceMax Field Service Finder is a global, digital job board designed to connect critical organizations with skilled professionals who can fill the resource gap impacting industries on the frontline of today's global pandemic. As the COVID-19 crisis unfolds, organizations are working harder than ever to ensure uptime of the world's most important assets. Having access to qualified field service workers to install, service and maintain uptime of these assets is critical.

Finding skilled workers is a struggle for many service organizations. According to a Forrester Consulting study, From Grease To Code: What Drives Digital Service Transformation, 97% report challenges in sourcing talent, with 49% specifically highlighting the challenge of finding employees with the needed knowledge and expertise. In our current global crisis, these challenges have been exacerbated. Many companies, such as those in the biotechnology and medical device fields, are ramping up operations and scaling production to battle COVID-19, while others are forced to sideline or reduce staff. Other companies are shifting their focus entirely, demanding a new set of skills from their workers. The ServiceMax Field Service Finder helps organizations reach qualified workers for open roles, and allows people seeking work or volunteer opportunities to apply for jobs or respond to calls for short-term assistance requests.

"Our mission is to help field services teams keep the world running, and now more than ever there are critical jobs to be filled," said Stacey Epstein, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at ServiceMax. "Because of our close relationships with our customers across industries, we're in a unique position to help connect the talent supply with the talent demand. We're inspired by the efforts made by our customers to pivot and respond to today's crisis and want to support our customers and the industry with their workforce needs now, during this crucial time, as well as in the future."

"ServiceMax's customers are doing vital work on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, whether it's keeping hospital ventilators running, delivering goods or ensuring people working from home have reliable internet access," said Dwight Ringdahl, CEO of Krios. "We're proud to partner with ServiceMax on this initiative and ensure organizations have the talent they need to keep the world running during this crisis."

Organizations can email links to their current job postings to [email protected]. Job seekers and volunteers can apply for open roles on the ServiceMax Field Service Finder here: FieldServiceFinder.com.

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax is the global leader in asset-centric field service management, offering cloud-based software that improves the productivity of complex, equipment-centric service execution. Enterprise companies across the globe have turned to ServiceMax to help them keep the world running. For more information, visit www.servicemax.com .

About Krios

With offices located in Georgia, USA, Krios is a global digital job and freelance platform that connects employers with skilled professionals to provide a unique, results-focused partnership. The Krios platform offers a fast, simple, and cost-effective connection to locate, hire, collaborate with the best professionals anywhere.

SOURCE ServiceMax

Related Links

www.servicemax.com

