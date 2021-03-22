ServiceMax Announces Winners of 2021 MaxChoice Awards at Annual Maximize Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax , the leader in asset-centric field service management, announced the winners of the 2021 MaxChoice Awards at Maximize 2021, the 10th annual global field service conference. The MaxChoice Awards recognize ServiceMax customers that have effectively implemented ServiceMax's field service management solution to innovate and achieve business success.

"This year's MaxChoice winners prove that technology-driven field service teams can impact their business, their customers and the communities they serve," said Neil Barua, CEO, ServiceMax. "We are inspired by the stories and successes ServiceMax customers shared with us, especially in light of the challenges of the last year. The whole ServiceMax team is happy to highlight these customers at our annual Maximize event, who through innovation, perseverance, and business excellence continued to move forward and keep the world running."

ServiceMax is proud to announce a selection of the 2021 MaxChoice Awards in seven categories:

Rookie of the Year Award recognizes a customer for outstanding accomplishment in its organization or field service team in the first year of implementation. The winner in this category is:

Robert Dietrick Company (RDC) , a manufacturer's representative and industrial solutions company, is using ServiceMax to modernize its workforce for better employee and customer engagement.

"We're honored to be recognized in the MaxChoice program and happy with our ongoing partnership with ServiceMax. RDC is using ServiceMax to evolve how our business operates and lay groundwork for growth of customer experience and engagement," said Patrick Miller, Information Systems Manager at RDC. "During the first year, we moved quickly despite launching during an unprecedented pandemic. With the help of ServiceMax, our implementation partner Uptima, and the whole RDC team, we implemented quickly, streamlined our processes, and demonstrated a commitment to using technology to improve our offering to our customers. Our team has built dashboard analytics for smarter decision making thanks to new visibility into our asset data. Most recently, we rolled out Zinc Intelligent Remote Service to increase collaboration within operations and provide remote support."

"We Keep the World Running" Award recognizes customers whose use of ServiceMax keeps the world running and has become critical to serve its customers. The winner in this category is:

Veolia Water Technologies, a subsidiary if Veolia group, provides water treatment solutions with the aim to reduce environmental impact among local authorities and private sectors. With the help of ServiceMax, Veolia has mobilized its field service technicians throughout Europe during the COVID-19 crisis, correctly scheduling routine maintenance visits, leveraging remote assistance to avoid unnecessary onsite visits, and preparing parts and consumables in advance to ensure customer installations continue to operate smoothly, in particular hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Business Impact Award recognizes customers who have realized exceptional business results and ROI in the areas of revenue, productivity, and the adoption of a field service management strategy. The winners are:

Alcon , a medical company and the global leader in eye care products and devices that has saved 900+ hours per year through improvements to their Field Service reporting and $2M from increased productivity.

Project Excellence Award recognizes customers who have excelled in the quality delivery of a ServiceMax project implementation. The winners in this category are:

ATCO Frontec , an engineering, logistics, and energy holding company with subsidiaries in multiple sectors including electric, natural gas, production, and construction. ServiceMax provides solutions to help ATCO and their subsidiaries improve field service capabilities and customer satisfaction.

Innovation Award recognizes customers who have demonstrated innovative use of ServiceMax on mobile devices, in disconnected environments, or in machine-to-machine or IoT use. The winners in this category are:

3D Systems , an additive manufacturing solutions provider. Through ServiceMax, 3D Systems is able to more "proactively predict service needs" leading to quicker resolutions for customer issues.

Raving Fan of the Year Award recognizes customers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in field service and who have been great advocates of ServiceMax. The winners in this category are:

Carrier, a world leader in HVAC, refrigeration, and fire and safety solutions, whose use of ServiceMax on mobile devices and in disconnected environments has revolutionized their filed service strategy.

Communication Excellence Award recognizes a ServiceMax customer who has enhanced its organization's real-time communication and better connected its employees with Zinc's all-mode communication platform. The winner in this category is:

Smiths Detection, a division under the Smiths Group that makes the world a safer place through their threat detection and security screening technology, transformed its field service execution by rapidly rolling out Zinc, enabling its technicians and service coordinators to collaborate remotely.

The MaxChoice Awards were given out at Maximize 2021, ServiceMax's annual customer conference. ServiceMax hosted its 10th annual user conference virtually, and Maximize provided a forum for more than 1,000 attendees – customers, partners, and ServiceMax employees – to come together to learn, collaborate, and network. The conference lineup included a keynote from ServiceMax CEO Neil Barua on the Field Service industry and ServiceMax's vision for service, followed by Amit Jain ServiceMax SVP of Products introducing ServiceMax Engage, and other product solutions to help run a resilient service business, as well as, a thought-provoking keynote from guest speaker Magic Johnson about leadership and diversity, and many opportunities for field service organizations to learn from their peers' digital transformation stories. The Maximize content, including keynotes and breakout sessions, will be available at www.servicemax.com/maximize through the month of April.

