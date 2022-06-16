ServiceMax Launches DataGuide to Provide Integrated Data Capture and Report Generation Capabilities to Technicians in the Field

ServiceMax Also Adds New Features to Its Core Platform to Reduce User Effort and Improve Service Efficiency

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced the release of DataGuide, a new product integrated into the ServiceMax Core platform that provides advanced forms and report generation capabilities. Through DataGuide, field technicians have a more seamless path to complete service work, fill in complex work documents and forms, and capture critical data for the organization. Along with DataGuide, ServiceMax has released new enhancements to ServiceMax Core's installed base management, condition-based maintenance, schedule optimization, and field inventory management capabilities to further boost service productivity and efficiency.

"Organizations today know that to truly transform, they need readily available asset-centric data sets, which are most often captured by technicians in the field," said Joseph June, SVP of Product Management at ServiceMax. "Yet research shows that the majority of business leaders don't trust the data they have available to make critical decisions, and technicians are frustrated with the complexity of the tools used to capture data. While point solutions exist for data collection purposes, DataGuide is the only product fully integrated within a robust platform, enabling relevant information to be surfaced for technicians in the field and allowing for effective data collection."