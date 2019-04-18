ServiceMax named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management for the 4th consecutive time

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax , the leading provider of cloud-based software for service execution, today announced that Gartner has positioned the company as a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management.

To view a complimentary copy of the complete Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management visit: https://lp.servicemax.com/EN-Gartner-MQ-2019.html?utm_source=press_release

For its analysis, Gartner evaluated 14 field service software providers based on each company's ability to execute and completeness of vision. We believe ServiceMax has been positioned as a Leader on the basis of our innovative and broad product functionality and our thought leadership in the field service management market. The company was also positioned furthest to the right for completeness of vision for the third consecutive time.

"We are pleased to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the field service management market," said Neil Barua, CEO of ServiceMax. "ServiceMax continues to expand its Field Service Management capabilities with its market-leading product innovation, customer success and unmatched market expertise. We're proud to have delivered many industry firsts, including our recent acquisition of Zinc, bringing real-time communication to service technicians. We are committed to continuing to deliver the most innovative and forward-thinking solutions available in the field service management market to help our customers advance their service transformation journeys."

Gartner Inc. analyst, Jim Robinson writes, "FSPs (field service providers) are disrupting their competitors largely by incorporating technological capabilities into aspects of their operations that previously lacked it — for example, IoT-connected field service and maintenance-timing adjustment based on predicted outages. They are proving the benefits of AI-informed support for, for example, deciding which technician to assign (based on efficiency and effectiveness on similar jobs), assessing the likelihood of needing certain parts, predicting traffic conditions and enabling natural language processing."

ServiceMax continues to build on its history of innovation, most recently rolling out Service Board - part of ServiceMax's scheduling and work order management capabilities, ServiceMax Go mobile phone app, and complex jobs capabilities – all part of ServiceMax 19.1. ServiceMax's innovative products and features improve the productivity of service execution for global enterprise customers across dozens of industries.

Gartner defines Leaders as those that "demonstrate a market-defining vision of how technology can help service professionals achieve business objectives. Leaders have the ability to fulfill their vision through products, services, ecosystems and solid business results in the form of revenue and earnings. They also have solid new references from multiple geographies and industries. Leaders have significant, successful reference customer deployments in North America, EMEA and Asia/Pacific in a wide variety of industries, with multiple proof points above 2,000 users. They have a robust native scheduling engine that is scalable to thousands of employee and third-party technicians. They also have strong and innovative technology-based service enablers (such as IoT enablement, social collaboration, AI-driven decision support and chatbots), and end-customer engagement tools for, and coverage (either directly or through certified partners) of, all six categories of FSM capability. Leaders have many successful integrations with multiple systems of record (especially ERP and CRM systems) from multiple providers; and many deployments in multitenant deployment models. Other providers measure themselves against the Leaders and emulate their strategies and tactics. Leaders demonstrate market strength, based on installed-base depth, and they affect market trends in terms of all the criteria by which they are evaluated. Leaders' software users often consider that they are gaining a competitive advantage over others in their industry."

