ServicePower Expands Partnership with Amynta Group

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, a leading field service management software company focused on transforming service experiences, today announced that the warranty division of the Amynta Group, a leading insurance services provider of property & casualty and warranty protection products and services, has expanded its partnership to include ServicePower's customer engagement solution.

Amynta Warranty has been using ServicePower's products to manage its third-party workforce for more than four years. These solutions include the ability to dispatch work to their contracted workforce, manage claim payments and provide comprehensive reporting and analytics. With this new agreement they will add the customer facing portal to improve end-user experience by providing self-scheduling capabilities along with real-time status updates and ETA notifications. The portal delivers outcomes such as improved customer satisfaction ratings, higher net promoter scores and reduced inbound call volumes.

"Now more than ever, it is imperative that our end-customer has digital capabilities that provide seamless and smooth experiences. By implementing the ServicePower customer portal, we are taking the steps needed to ensure our customers have the tools needed for real-time access to information," said Ryan Alexander, vice president of operations at Amynta Warranty. "ServicePower has been a valuable partner to us over the years and we look forward to our expanded partnership."

"ServicePower is dedicated to transforming the service experience for our customers and their end-users. We work diligently to ensure that our innovative technology provides an easy to use platform that enables an improved customer experience." said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer, ServicePower. "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Amynta Group and that they have entrusted us to help improve their customer's journey."

About ServicePower:

ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, AIG, Allstate, and Siemens, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.

About Amynta Group:

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

