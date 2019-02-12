ServicePower Expands Partnership with Centricity to Focus on Customer Experience

With a strong focus on providing exceptional customer service, Centricity has chosen to implement the ServicePower ServicePortal to improve the service experience and enable its field teams to deliver the best branded service experience possible. The solution offers a self-service portal with on-demand 24/7 access, proactive communication capabilities and customized branding.

"Centricity continues to keep our partners and customers at the center of our focus. We understand the importance of meeting the customer where they are, and the expansion of our 11-year partnership with ServicePower will provide both consumers and our service centers the digital tools they need to enable a seamless end to end customer experience," said Itzi Padgett, vendor relations manager, Centricity. "Since 2008, the ServicePower platform has assisted in providing a first call resolution to our customers, which has improved customer satisfaction and our overall operations."

"ServicePower works diligently to ensure that our platform offers the most innovative solutions to transform field service experiences," said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer, ServicePower. "We have been impressed with Centricity's commitment to service over the past 11 years. We are appreciative of our expanded relationship with Centricity and the trust they have put in us and are committed to continuing to provide customers a superior customer experience."

ServicePower has provided third-party software solutions to dispatch contractors and process claims for Centricity since 2008. This has helped Centricity effectively manage over a thousand of their independent service providers. With the current expansion, ServicePower extended its services to include its self-service consumer portal to schedule jobs, check warranty coverage, track technician time of arrival, real-time job status, and deliver two-way communications to improve visibility throughout the service life cycle.

About ServicePower:

ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, AIG, Allstate, and Siemens, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.

About Centricity:

Centricity is a privately-held and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corporation (BFC). Since 1976, BFC has been the corporate parent to a diverse set of businesses, including three property and casualty insurance companies, one of the nation's leading surety companies, a professional employer organization for small business, and a financial services company. With assets over $500 million, Bankers Financial Corporation employs over 900 associates throughout the United States and Canada. The Bankers family of companies serve millions of customers throughout North America.

