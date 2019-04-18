ServicePower Named a Visionary in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management for Third Time

MCLEAN, Va., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, a leading field service management software company focused on transforming service experiences, today announced that it has been named a Visionary by Gartner in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management. ServicePower has been recognized as a Visionary in this report for the third time. To access a complimentary copy of the report, please click here.

Authored by Jim Robinson, on April 16, 2019, the report summarizes the Field Service Management market, includes strategic planning assumptions, and evaluates provider offerings for their ability to execute and completeness of vision.

ServicePower's believes its position as a Visionary reflects its innovative approach to field service technology, aligning technicians and contractors to deliver the best customer experience, with a solution suite which supports the full field service lifecycle. Its unified solution delivers faster, smarter service through real-time customer engagement; patented, AI-based schedule optimization; mobile technician enablement; third-party contractor management; work order and parts management; factory and extended warranty claims management, and reporting and analysis.

"We believe that this report is a direct reflection of our differentiated vision and continued leadership in field service management. In our view, the ServicePower suite of solutions is focused on transforming the field service experience and uniquely improves customer experience by streamlining operations through a single platform, offering integrated customer engagement, schedule optimization, third-party management, onboarding and credentialing and outsourced management services," said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer of ServicePower. "We are thrilled to be acknowledged in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management report for the third time in a row and see it as a recognition to our continued ability to deliver market differentiation, technological innovations and value to our customers."

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, AIG, Allstate, and Siemens, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.

