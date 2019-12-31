Services Global Market Report 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Services Market Global Report 2019 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global services market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312938

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



It places the market within the context of the wider services market, and compares it with other markets.

• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

• The services market section of the report gives context. It compares the services market with other segments of the services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, services indicators comparison.



Scope

Markets Covered: Civic Services, Real Estate, Leasing, Commercial Services, Personal Services, Repair and Maintenance , Religious Organizations, NGOs And Charitable Organizations, Political Organizations, Unions And Associations , Real Estate Rental, Real Estate Agency and Brokerage , Automotive Equipment Leasing, Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers, Machinery Leasing, Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets , Office Administrative Services, Facilities Support Services, Employment Services, Business Support Services, Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services, Waste Management And Remediation Services, Investigation And Security Services, Services to Buildings And Dwellings, Other Support Services , Personal Care Services, Death Care Services, Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services, Other Personal Services, Private Households , Automotive Repair and Maintenance, Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance, Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance, Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance



Companies Mentioned: CBRE Group, Southern Baptist Churches, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., World Food Programme, UNICEF



Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees



Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, services indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Reasons to Purchase

• Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

• Identify growth segments for investment.

• Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

• Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

• Benchmark performance against key competitors.

• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312938

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

