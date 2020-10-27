ServiceTitan Acquires Service Franchise Software Provider Servant Systems

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan , the world's leading business software for residential and commercial contractors, has announced the acquisition of Servant Systems, the award-winning business software provider for franchise brands, including Neighborly® (formerly The Dwyer Group), Jan-Pro Systems International, and DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen. Servant Systems debuted in the home services industry in 1992 by partnering with Molly Maid—now a Neighborly brand—and became a top-tier technology provider to home service franchises for more than 26 years.

ServiceTitan and Servant Systems will now pool resources to serve Servant Systems customers, including Neighborly, who began running its Mr. Handyman, AirServ, Mr. Rooter, and Mr. Electric service brands on ServiceTitan in 2012. Neighborly is the holding company of 25 premier home and commercial service brands and, with nearly 9 million customers, is the world's largest franchisor in the home services space.

"In working with the team at Servant Systems, we found that we share the same goal: to make service professionals as successful as possible," said ServiceTitan President and Co-Founder Vahe Kuzoyan. "We believe this acquisition will help us to do just that, by broadening our platform's capabilities and harnessing the power of both ServiceTitan and Servant Systems as we deepen our relationship with Neighborly. In particular, we're looking forward to the opportunity to serve the Glass Doctor, Mr. Appliance, and Molly Maid franchisees. We also welcome the opportunity to serve premier franchises like Jan-Pro Systems International, a leader in the commercial cleaning and disinfecting industry, and DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, who provides a unique offering in the remodeling industry."

The top two executives at Servant Systems will transition to new positions at ServiceTitan. CEO Don DeSmith, who joined Servant Systems in 1994, will be ServiceTitan's new director of franchise strategy. Servant Systems CTO Bruce Franson, who has worked at the company since 1996, has been named director of engineering at ServiceTitan. Together, they bring more than 50 years of experience in franchise technology to the organization.

"ServiceTitan has been an innovative player in home services for years now," said DeSmith. "So it's really inspiring to be a part of that and navigate the brand deeper into the franchise space."

"The success of contractors and service professionals has always been our core mission at ServiceTitan," said Kuzoyan. "We're grateful and excited for the opportunity to drive that success for even more members of the Neighborly family, Jan-Pro, and DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen."

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. Its end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field technicians, accounting integrations with both Sage Intacct and QuickBooks, and so much more. The company also raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and ICONIQ Capital. ServiceTitan's core mission is to bring a fully operational, modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by the tech sector and make a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://www.servicetitan.com .

