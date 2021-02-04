ServiceTitan® and Gensco offer enhanced workflows for contractors with new integration

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan , the world's leading software solution for residential and commercial service contractors, has partnered with Gensco , a family-owned and operated regional wholesale distributor and manufacturer of HVAC equipment and supplies, to deliver an innovative workflow that maximizes efficiency and value for contractors.

The new integration between the companies streamlines the supply chain to drive value for ServiceTitan and Gensco's residential, commercial, and new construction customers.

"This is all about giving contractors and their customers a better experience and relieving another major pain point they both experience," said Bret van den Heuvel, Vice President of Equipment Sales at Gensco. "This partnership demonstrates that solutions to streamline workflows and enhance efficiency offer advantages to every party in the supply chain, from distributors to contractors to business owners and homeowners."

The Gensco-ServiceTitan integration will create a friction-free process for mutual customers by incorporating the purchasing and payables workflows directly into ServiceTitan's industry-leading platform.

"Interactions between contractors and suppliers have depended on old-fashioned processes for too long," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "Verifying, submitting, and reconciling used to require multiple software programs or physical paperwork, adding time and frustration to the process and increasing the risk of errors. With the new workflow offered by this integration, contractors and suppliers both benefit, and contractors can share the advantages with their customers in the form of optimized customer experience."

About ServiceTitan®

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and ICONIQ Capital. By bringing a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by technology, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/ .

About Gensco

Gensco is a family-owned and operated regional wholesale distributor and manufacturer of Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) equipment and supplies, established in 1948. Gensco is proud to deliver outstanding service and value to our customers while providing opportunity and job satisfaction to over 800 Team members in 24 locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. For more information, visit https://gensco.com/ .

