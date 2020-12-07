ServiceTitan and Google's Local Services Ads partner to help contractors book more jobs and find new customers

The Local Services Ads booking feature allows customers to connect directly with Google Guaranteed contractors through their ads. With the integration, jobs booked through Local Services Ads will populate directly in ServiceTitan so contractors have streamlined, efficient access. Contractors can only access the Local Services Ads booking leads if they use a partner software, like ServiceTitan.

"With our combined technology, ServiceTitan and Local Services Ads are offering consumers the convenience they want," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "More than 70% of online searches for home services are on Google. Local Services Ads helps contractors stand out from their competition in the search results and directs new local leads their way. With this integration, we're taking the process a step further and putting contractors in position to convert more of those leads."

Combining Local Services Ads with convenient one-touch booking creates an entirely new booking experience that saves time for homeowners and contractors. In addition, only relevant local Google searches can trigger Local Service Ads, so contractors pay for leads, not clicks. That means more efficient marketing and transparent, accurate ROI data.

"As people spend more time at home, we're making it easier to book home service professionals that consumers discover on Google Search on mobile," said Jon Diorio, Director of Product Management & Operations for Google Local Services. "This Local Services Ads integration offers extraordinary value for both consumers and contractors, and therefore we're excited to partner with ServiceTitan to enable this functionality for our mutual customers."

ServiceTitan was founded in 2012 by Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan as a way to help their immigrant fathers, both of whom were tradesmen. The company has more than 1,000 employees working in offices in California, Atlanta, and Armenia, and serves over 5,000 client businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.servicetitan.com .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and ICONIQ Capital. By bringing a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by technology, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE ServiceTitan

Related Links

http://www.servicetitan.com

