ServiceTitan and Index Ventures to Present "How to Get to $100 Million ARR Selling Software to Plumbers" at SaaStr Annual 2019

"ServiceTitan's story is fascinating because they were able to deliver an all-in-one software for an industry the founders literally grew up in," Achadjian said. "Their specialized, industry-specific software solution has been significantly more transformative for their users—growing into a product that is nearly a required purchase for blue collar workers who have been traditionally underserved by technology. They've only now scratched the surface of what they are able to offer in terms of long-term value as a complete business solution, and the lessons they've learned along the way are invaluable to those seeking to make their mark in the world of vertical B2B SaaS."

The presentation "How to Get to $100 Million ARR Selling Software to Plumbers" will touch on ServiceTitan's growth, the company's recent $165 million in Series D funding, led by Index Ventures, and the questions vertical SaaS startups need to ask regarding capital deployment and fundraising to build a successful B2B software. Achadjian and Kuzoyen will also provide thoughts on building a system of record (SOR), selling enterprise software to small businesses, and payments as a new growth vector for SaaS.

"You not only need a great vision when it comes to delivering a product, but also an understanding of how funding works and what people like Nina look for in a vertical SaaS," Kuzoyan said. "Your ability to grow as a startup hinges on understanding how to secure and deliver capital resources in the most efficient and sustainable way possible for your customers. We look forward to discussing this topic with those who attend and sharing our experiences to help them succeed."

Registration is required to attend. To sign up for this session, visit https://events.bizzabo.com/210936/agenda/session/45637.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a mobile, cloud-based software platform that helps home services companies streamline operations, improve customer service, and increase sales. ServiceTitan's end-to-end solution for the multi-billion dollar residential home services industry includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software. ServiceTitan is the preferred software for the world's most successful plumbing, HVAC, and electrical companies. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/.

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE ServiceTitan

Related Links

http://www.servicetitan.com

