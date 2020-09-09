ServiceTitan and Kinetico introduce integration for water treatment experts

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan, the world's leading all-in-one software and operating system for residential and commercial service and replacement contractors, has announced a partnership with Kinetico Incorporated, a global manufacturer of industry-leading residential and commercial water softeners, drinking water systems, and specialty filters. Kinetico's state-of-the-art systems are distributed through independent water treatment dealers in more than 100 countries.

"Water treatment is an increasingly important space in our industry as more people learn about the benefits of a professionally manufactured and installed system in their homes," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "Working with Kinetico's network of independent water experts and one-step distribution system maximizes our presence in the industry and positions ServiceTitan for continued growth."

The partnership connects ServiceTitan directly with technicians representing a significant portion of Kinetico's independent water treatment dealers. The software integration, with upcoming access to Kinetico's product catalog directly in the ServiceTitan platform, improves efficiency and helps increase equipment sales in a competitive, rapidly growing market. The two companies have additional integrations scheduled in the near future, as well.

"At ServiceTitan, the focus is on authentic service, not just technology," said Ted Jones, Vice President – North American Dealer Sales, Kinetico Incorporated. "We approach technology as a tool to help our water treatment dealers establish trust and build relationships with customers. ServiceTitan shares that philosophy, which is why this particular partnership is so much more than just another integration."

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. Its end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field technicians, accounting integrations with both Sage Intacct and QuickBooks, and so much more. The company also raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and ICONIQ Capital. ServiceTitan's core mission is to bring a fully operational, modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by the tech sector and make a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://www.servicetitan.com .

About Kinetico

Founded in 1970, Kinetico is a global manufacturer of water treatment systems for the residential, commercial and OEM markets. Recognized for their reliable, economical and sustainable approach to water treatment, Kinetico products are used and recommended by millions of people all over the world. Headquartered in Newbury, Ohio, Kinetico also has offices in Suwanee, Georgia; Temecula, California; Canada; France; Denmark; Germany; Spain; Belgium; China and the United Kingdom. Further information is available at www.kinetico.com .

