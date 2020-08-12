ServiceTitan and R.E. Michel Company modernize contractor-supplier workflows with Procure-to-Pay experience

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan, the world's leading all-in-one software and operating system for residential and commercial service and replacement contractors, has partnered with R.E. Michel Company, one of the foremost wholesale distributors of HVACR equipment, parts, and supplies, to develop a groundbreaking workflow solution that streamlines and modernizes the relationship between contractors and suppliers.

The new Procure-to-Pay experience, announced by ServiceTitan at its virtual industry conference, Pantheon, is currently in an early access program, targeting a general release in early 2021. Procure-to-Pay will connect contractors and suppliers and create a friction-free procurement process by incorporating the purchasing and payables workflows directly into ServiceTitan's industry-leading platform.

"Traditionally, the interaction between contractors and suppliers has been a tedious and error-riddled process that includes verifying product information and pricing, submitting orders, entering the details in accounting software, and going over records line by line to reconcile payments," said Vahe Kuzoyan, founder and president of ServiceTitan. "With Procure-to-Pay, contractors can finally eliminate some of these all-too-familiar pain points. The optimized workflow built into this new experience enables them to keep pricebooks up to date, streamline record-keeping, and even make easy electronic payments to vendors."

Kuzoyan announced Procure-to-Pay during his keynote Pantheon address on Aug. 12. More than 4,000 ServiceTitan users and industry leaders registered for the 2020 online conference.

"This is another example of a problem contractors and suppliers thought they just had to live with," said Chad McAllister, director of sales, R.E. Michel Company. "Procure-to-Pay is another major step forward in the disruption of the industry by technology. Contractors and distributors will see their efficiency increase, helping their companies grow and also relieving some of the stress that business owners experience."

For more information about Procure-to-Pay, visit https://www.servicetitan.com/remichel-partnership

For more information about R.E. Michel Company, visit https://www.remichel.com/.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. By bringing a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://www.servicetitan.com.

About R.E. Michel Company

The R.E. Michel Company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1935 as a supplier to the home heating oil burner industry. Still family owned and operated, we have grown to be one of our nation's leading wholesale distributors of HVACR equipment, parts and supplies. With over 300 sales locations coast to coast, and 50,000+ catalog items, our branches carry an extensive inventory that meets the needs of its own market and its own customers. Doing business should be made easy for the customer and, at R.E. Michel, it is. For more information about R.E. Michel Company, visit https://www.remichel.com.

